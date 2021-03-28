Real Housewives: Kelly Dodd and Lisa Vanderpump drama explained











It’s no secret that there’s often drama brewing between the Real Housewives stars. Kelly Dodd and Lisa Vanderpump are the latest members of the franchise to come to blows with one another.

Arguably the two feistiest cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County, Lisa Vanderpump and Kelly Dodd are renowned for speaking their minds.

Now, it looks as though the pair are airing their issues via Twitter. Having ‘receipts’ is usually just a saying, but these two are actually posting photos of real-life receipts to social media! So, let’s take a look at how the drama began…

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump

The origin of the latest drama between Lisa Vanderpump and Kelly Dodd looks to stem from Lisa’s fourth episode of her new show, Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump.

As reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, during S1 E4 ‘Cabo Fiesta’, Lisa says that Kelly Dodd didn’t pay her bill when she’d dined at her restaurant.

She also said that Kelly had been banned for not paying.

Read More: RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke age revealed!

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

Kelly Dodd revisits her trip to Lisa’s restaurant

Following Lisa’s remark on Overserved that Kelly was banned from her restaurant, Pump, Kelly took to Twitter to defend herself.

She wrote: “THIS IS A LIE. a) it was 6yrs ago. b) I was a guest of Vicki & her friends c) I paid my share & have the receipt & showed it back then on social media. It was the others who didn’t pay! No wonder Villa Blanca went under.”

Kelly also added: “Oh & by the way @LisaVanderpump your food sucks & so does your service. Check your Yelp reviews. I wouldn’t come back anyway.”

Kelly’s husband, Rick Leventhal, also weighed in on Twitter and said: “Kelly is the most generous person I’ve ever met. Anyone who knows her knows it. She ALWAYS pays her bills“.

Oh & by the way @LisaVanderpump your food sucks & so does your service. Check your Yelp reviews. I wouldn’t come back anyway. — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) March 27, 2021

Kelly gets out her receipts from Pump

Kelly then demanded an apology from Lisa and posted photos of her Pump receipts to Twitter.

In response to Kelly’s receipts post, Lisa made a screeching U-Turn and apologised to the RHOC star.

Lisa wrote: “Gosh of course I was told there was a problem and you didn’t pay, i was away but of course whatever you say,… I apologize if there was such a fiasco and apologize on behalf of all my staff. Would love to host you.”

Kelly continued the thread further and replied to Lisa: “Thanks for your apology. I’m just confused why you’d say I was banned when in fact I was the subject of false and defamatory allegations and cleared this up five years ago. I’d appreciate a post on your feeds to clear this up.”

The Twitter chaos came to an end when Lisa wrote: “I heard it was a complete fiasco but I’m sorry you will be guest of honor if you come next time“.

It looks as though Lisa and Kelly are two Real Housewives cast members that are able to sort things out among themselves, all within the space of a day, too!

See Also: Who is Falynn from The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

HERE’S THE PROOF @LisaVanderpump

Apology demanded!

Sept 2016: The waiter didn’t like that I asked for a separate check & spread lies about me. I paid half plus a very generous tip & signed in my daughters name since we had a debit card together: pic.twitter.com/YRcLpnOaJZ — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) March 28, 2021

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ON BRAVO TV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK