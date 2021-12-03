Exploring Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 potential release date











Bravo’s RHOA wrapped up season 13 on May 9th with the third and final instalment of its reunion. Season 13 had tonnes of ups and downs and brought Drew Sidora on as a new cast member as well as LaToya Ali and Falynn Pina as “friends” of the cast.

The show has been airing since 2008 and now it’s set to return for a 14th season. Many of the RHO OGs are still cast members including Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. So, here’s a look at when the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 release date may be, who’s in the cast and more…

Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 release date explored

RHOA has been renewed for another year, but the release date for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 is yet to be confirmed.

Usually, RHOA seasons premiere in November each year. The season 14 cast was revealed in October 2021, however, the premiere date is still unknown.

RHOA season 13 ran from December 6th, 2020 to May 9th 2021, so season 14 may follow suit and be released this year.

However, it’s more likely that fans will get to see Kandi, Kenya and the rest of the ladies in 2022.

Who is in the RHOA season 14 cast?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has been given a shake-up in 2021.

Long-time cast members Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams departed from the show this year. Replacing the stars will be returning housewife Shereé Whitfield and promoted “friend” of the housewives Marlo Hampton.

Shereé and Marlo join remaining housewives, Kandi, Kenya and Drew.

A newcomer is also joining for season 14 in the form of 35-year-old track and field athlete Sanya Richards-Ross.

Will Nene Leakes return to RHOA season 14?

Original RHOA cast member Nene Leakes appeared on the show from seasons 1-7 and 10-12 however, the 53-year-old departed from the show back in 2020.

Nene said on The Real in 2021, that she would be up for returning to RHOA if Andy and her could have a conversation.

Speaking on US talk show The Real in December 2021, Andy Cohen responded to Nene’s comments: “We’re in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives. I am really focused on season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that.“

Nene won’t be back on RHOA for season 14 but who knows what may happen afterwards?

