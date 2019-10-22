Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is still going strong in 2019. Series 10 of the show kicked off from September 9th on ITVBe.

Episode 8 of RHOCH sees the housewives head to Prague and Ester Dohnalová’s Czech Playboy cover revealed.

But strippers and stripping off in general cast aside, the trip to Prague was to celebrate the fact that one of the girls is getting married. So, what was the Real Housewives of Cheshire star Hanna’s wedding like?

Who is Hanna marrying?

Now officially a ‘Real Housewife’, cosmetic dentist Hanna married Dr Martin Kinsella in 2019.

According to Company Check, he’s the director of four different companies and Martin describes himself on Instagram as a “Cosmetic & Anti Ageing Doctor”.

He often takes to Insta to share photos of himself and his now-wife, most recently Martin shared a photo of the pair on their honeymoon in South Africa! Martin also shares a link on Instagram to a YouTube channel which features highlights of the couple’s wedding day.

Hanna’s engagement

Hanna and Martin got together in 2017 and by April 2018 the pair were engaged.

From the look of Hanna’s Instagram, she and Martin took a trip to the States which is where he popped the question.

Hanna thanked Italian Goldsmith Paul Granelli on Instagram for making her engagement ring.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Hanna’s wedding

Series 10 episode 7 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire saw Hanna and all the housewives head to Prague for her hen-do.

And although all the girls showed support for Hanna’s marriage, two weeks before the wedding they all found out that no one but Seema was invited.

Martin, 38, and Hanna, 31, married in Liverpool – in the city they first met – on September 14th 2019.

The wedding was covered by Hello! Magazine. Speaking to The Sun, Hanna was asked whether the wedding was paid for by ITV. Hanna said: “I wish. I bloody wish. Me and Martin and the kind generous support of my parents and his parents are what’s funded the wedding.”

