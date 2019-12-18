Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

If you’re feeling stressed about Christmas and all the things that come with it – from buying presents to proving bubbly and cooking a roast dinner, don’t fret because Phillip Schofield is on hand.

How To Spend It Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield kicked off from November 24th on ITV giving us all a head start for the festive season.

The This Morning presenter tries out everything from prosecco, white chocolate and raspberry cheese to children’s toys and confusing kitchen accessories.

Episode 3 of the series aired on Tuesday, December 17th. So, why were the Real Housewives on How To Spend It Well at Christmas?

Why were RHOCH on How To Spend It Well at Christmas?

Phil Schofield enlisted the help of some bubble lovers to test out

The Real Housewives of Cheshire were roped into the ITV show to taste test some Christmas drinks.

Champagne was off the drinks menu and five budget bottles of award-winning sparkling wine were on offer.

Dawn, Seema, Rachel, Perla and Ester had to rank the wines from best to worst based on the taste.

Asda Asti came in last place, followed by Majestic wines, then Tesco Finest Prosecco. Morrisons Cava Brut came in second place while Marks and Spencer’s Cremant De Bourgogne took the top spot.

What did viewers make of the Real Housewives?

Viewers of How To Spend It Well didn’t seem impressed by The Real Housewives of Cheshire taking part in the show.

The women appeared on the ITV show dressed up to the nines with Perla Navia sporting a strapless PVC top and red trousers.

One Twitter user wrote: “…Isn’t this supposed to be a family programme?”

Another said: “Get that Cheshire housewife trash off my screen” while another added: “Those women turning up shows money can’t buy class.”

