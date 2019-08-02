Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is officially coming back to ITVBe for the tenth series in 2019.

Get ready for drama, gossip, glamour and all things glitzy, as it’s confirmed that the Cheshire girls were filming for series 10 in August 2019.

Leilani Dowding is a brand new addition to the cast and she’s certainly ready to bring her fiery nature to the show.

Leilani will join the rest of the women including Ester Dohnalova, Dawn Ward, Tanya Bardsley, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra, Perla Navia and Hanna Miraftab. And returning to the show as guests will be Christine McGuiness & Nermina Pieters-Mekic.

So, here are seven things you didn’t know about newcomer to The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Leilani Dowding.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Was Leilani a Gladiator?

From having a quick scroll through Leilani’s Instagram page it’s clear to see she loves a good throwback.

And throwing it right back to her twenties, Leilani shares a video of her competing in a Gladiators-style TV show.

She and Kate Lawler took part in Celebrity Wrestling in 2005. Leilani was dubbed “The Vixen” while Kate was named “The Brawler”.

Leilani’s clothing line

It turns out the newcomer to The Real Housewives of Cheshire isn’t just a pretty face.

She has her own clothing store named Leiluna Collection by Leilani.

From Athleisure to dresses, Leilani stocks it all and dresses on her site retail for around £150. It looks as though she is a big fan of a backless dress herself!

Real Housewives of Cheshire: Leilani’s career

Leilani was born in Bournemouth, England. The brunette beauty celebrates her birthday on January 30th and was born in 1980 making her 39 years old in 2019.

In 1998, she was approached by organisers of the Miss Great Britain Universe contest and she ended up winning the competition.

Leilani then moved onto a full-time modelling career after her pageant success and appeared in The Sun as a Page 3 girl in 1999.

She’s appeared on various TV shows including The Weakest Link and Tough Love Miami.

Where does Leilani live?

With Leilani being from the south of England it doesn’t seem to make too much sense that she’s appearing on The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

But after living in Los Angeles for 15 years she and her boyfriend are moving to Cheshire to start a new chapter of their lives.

Leilani Dowding said to ITV : “After 15 years of living in LA, my partner and I decided to move back to the UK. We’ve decided to make Cheshire our home and we’re so excited to be back”.

Who is Leilani’s husband?

It turns out that Leilani doesn’t have a husband. But she is the girlfriend of a musician and guitarist.

Leilani’s boyfriend is probably not someone who’s keen on all the drama, gossip and glitziness that comes with RHOCH but we’ll see how he fairs in Autumn 2019.

Her boyfriend is The Cult’s Billy Duffy. The rock star was born in Manchester on May 12th 1961 making him 58 years old in 2019.

He’s on Instagram with around 30,000 followers – @billyduffyofficial.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Leilani’s pets

From a quick glance at Leilani’s Instagram page it’s clear to see she has a love of animals.

She has two dogs, Milo and D.O.G, and supports the ‘adopt don’t shop’ hashtag.

Leilani’s dogs can be seen on Insta sporting bandanas from her husband’s online shop.

RHOCH: Leilani loves horses

By the looks of her social media, Leilani has two horses, Elante and Rosie.

The stunning model has her own equestrian Instagram page with around 3,000 followers.

She even reps her own equestrian clothing range, too.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE SEASON 10 IN AUTUMN 2019 ON ITVBE.

