Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is the UK’s answer to the Real Housewives franchise.

And we’ll give it to the northern lasses – they’re serving as much sass as the ladies over in the States.

Perla, Rachel, Leilani, Seema, Dawn, Tanya, Ester and Hanna make up the 2019 cast and the tenth series of the show rounded off with a reunion on November 12th.

There are always about 10 dramas going on at once with the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

So, what happened between Perla and John on the Real Housewives of Cheshire? Why is she crying at the reunion?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2019 reunion

Without any real introduction, during the reunion, Brian Dowding said: “You’ve touched on it, Perla, so I’m going to talk about it. Are you able to talk to me about your issues with John?”

Perla basically said she’s fought very hard all her life for her family and that she’s “not prepared to let it go”.

Brian asked: “Have the ladies all been there for you, supporting you?”

Perla said through tears: “They have all been amazing.”

This clearly led viewers to think something’s happened between Perla and her husband. One Twitter user wrote: “I’m confused. Did Perla’s husband cheat?”

Perla added that she thinks it’s something that can be fixed and said: “Family is everything”.

WHAT THE EFF: The moment the Real Housewives of Cheshire’s reunion was officially ruined

What happened between Perla and John?

Perla met her husband-to-be in Barcelona. And the two merged their families together before having their first child together.

The couple who currently live in Wilmslow, Cheshire have clearly had a few issues along the way. A report from The Manchester Evening News revealed that Perla lashed out at her husband in March 2019 for watching her co-star Ester in a racy burlesque show while filming for RHOCH.

Perla also questioned her husband during episode 9 of the series and outright asked if he was seeing another woman. John said that he wasn’t but Perla said it didn’t make her feel any better.

Are Perla and John still together?

By the looks of things, Perla and John are still together.

Which leads to the question of what all the fuss is about.

A RHOCH viewer took to Twitter to say: “Poor bloke Perla using her partner as a storyline. can see he was thinking what the f*** are you doing and saying!!!”

WARDY JR: The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Meet Darby – the daughter of a RHOCH OG!

CATCH UP WITH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE SERIES 10 ON THE ITV HUB NOW.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE