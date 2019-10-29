Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back on our screens in 2019 for a tenth season!

The show has been running since 2015 and although some housewives may have come and gone, the drama has certainly remained.

Dawn Ward is normally the centre of attention on the show but now the spotlight can be turned to her daughter, Darby.

It looks like its wedding bells all around in 2019 as Hanna Miraftab tied the knot and now Darby is about to save a date!

Series 10 episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire sees Darby Ward and Michael Jackson celebrate their engagement.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Meet Michael Jackson

Michael, 38, is Darby Ward’s fiance. He was born in December 1980 and has over 14,000 followers on Instagram.

You can follow Michael under the handle @michaelcorradojackson.

Dawn Ward’s son-in-law-to-be got down on one knee while on a family holiday on the French Riviera in August 2019.

And episode 8 of RHOCH sees Dawn throw a huge surprise engagement party for the love birds.

What is Michael’s job?

Michael is a businessman who owns icecream company Mr Whippy UAE. The company creates Premium Soft Serve Gelato, Speciality Milkshakes, Granita Slush and Italian Coffee.

He also owns Cubo Moto which is described on Instagram as “Huddersfield’s Home of Premium Motorcycles”.

Darby and Michael on The Real Housewives of Cheshire

Michael has been in a relationship with Darby for over a year and a family holiday to Cannes had more in store for Darby than she knew.

Going from best friends to soul mates and now to an engaged couple, Darby and Michael look to be extremely loved up.

Now, there’s just the wedding to plan, and if Darby and Michael’s engagement party is anything to go by, it’s set to be a spectacular bash.

