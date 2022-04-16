RHOLagos episode 2 fans dub show "boring", others ask where Mariam is













The Real Housewives franchise has been expanding across the globe since The Real Housewives of Orange County first launched in 2006. From D.C. to Auckland, Dubai to Cheshire, the lavish lifestyles of Real Housewives can be traced the globe over. In 2022, a brand new series of The Real Housewives of Lagos premiered on Showmax.

Toyin, Chioma, Laura, Carolyna and co are successful women with big personalities who certainly don’t hold back. The season’s trailer looks explosive but by episode 2, some viewers are calling the show “boring”, so let’s find out more about episode 2 including its air date and Mariam’s whereabouts…

The Real Housewives of Lagos episode 2 air date

The Real Housewives of Lagos launched on Friday, April 8th on Showmax.

Based in the Nigerian city of Lagos, the show features Caroylna Hutchings, Laure Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer in its cast.

Set to air each Friday from the 8th, RHOLagos episode 2 aired on Friday, April 15th 2022.

RHOLagos is dubbed “boring”

Despite featuring six larger than life characters and only being on its second episode, RHOLagos has been dubbed boring by episode 2 on Twitter by some viewers.

One person tweeted: “Episode 2 and RHOLagos is still boring.”

Another said: “I’m not glued to my screen with this episode 2 of RHOLagos. I can’t even finish watching it. It’s boring ai“.

However, others disagreed that the show was boring and tweeted: “Calling the show boring on episode two. It’s obvious a lot of you are new to this housewives thing RHOLagos“.

RHOL fans ask where Mariam is

The boring or not boring debate to one side, many fans were also tweeting that they were still yet to see cast member Mariam Timmer in episode 2.

Mariam describes herself as a wife, mother and PR expert who “loves life” and can’t be intimidated.

However, she’s yet to appear on RHOLagos and her absence hasn’t gone unnoticed. One fan tweeted: “Please where is Mariam? Almost halfway into episode two and she has still not surfaced.“

Another said: “Episode 2 and Mariam still not there“.

More fans aired their frustration that not all the cast members have featured on the Shomax show yet: “All jokes aside…where is this Mariam?! Episode 2 and we’ve still only met 5 or 6 cast members“.

