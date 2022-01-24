Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion outfits criticized as “worst ever”











Whilst the drama is usually the hot topic of conversation during the Real Housewives reunions, this year it’s the outfits.

Although RHOSLC is one of the newest to the Real Housewives franchise, it’s still loved by viewers just as much. Amongst the cast are Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Jennie Nguyen and Jen Shah.

The RHOSLC reunion will be airing next month. However, as it was filmed in advance we’ve had a sneak peek at their outfits and here’s what people think…

RHOSLC reunion outfits revealed

If you just can’t wait until the reunion episode to see the outfits for yourselves, don’t worry, Reality Titbit have got you covered.

In the first look photos of the women, Jen can be seen wearing a velvet purple gown with feathers. Despite their conflicts, Meredith also chose to use feathers for her outfit to match her blue suit.

Whitney Rose opted for a one shoulder look with her green gown, whilst Heather Gay posed in her long blue velvet dress.

Jennie and Lisa’s outfits received much less criticism than the rest, as Jennie chose a one shoulder sparkly blue dress, and Lisa a long purple look.

Viewers react to the “worst” Real Housewives reunion outfits

The Salt Lake City women sure know how to get people talking on social media, whether it’s in a nice way or not. Each of the women have received criticism for their choice of outfit.

One viewer said: “I mean…. Look, all I’m going to say is at least they tried?”. A Twitter user said: “It pains me to say that this is possibly the worst real housewives reunion outfit I’ve ever seen”.

Although there were many negative comments, Reality Titbit have managed to find a a few nice ones. One user said: “Queen Lisa! and Jen looks great too!”. Another commented: “Whitney killed it!!!”.

As always on social media, viewers have made a few comparison memes of the women’s outfits. Jen has even been compared to the likes of Disney’s Yzma…

Why did Mary Cosby skip the reunion?

The outfits are not the only thing noticed by viewers about the reunion, as fans have also picked up on Mary Cosby’s absence. One Twitter user wrote: “I am sooooooooo let down at the fact that Mary won’t be at the reunion after this breakout season”.

However, Mary has broke her silence on why she chose not to attend. The RHOSLC star wrote: “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided”, “Everyone heard one side of what they felt … I mean, they told lies, one side of my story”.

