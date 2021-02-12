Start dates for must-watch reality TV shows of 2021 UK - Love Island, The Circle, KUWTK!











With the prolonged lockdown in many parts of the world, a lot of people are looking forward to their favourite reality shows. Another year of reality TV is on the horizon in 2021.

Made in Chelsea, Ibiza Weekender, TOWIE, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Apprentice, and Celebrity Ex on the Beach are all gems to look forward to this year!

Here’s a rundown of every must-watch reality TV series that is airing in the UK over 2021, including the staple shows and new releases…

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Voice UK (January)

Kicking off during the first month of the year was the singing contest The Voice.

The Voice UK started on January 2nd, 2021 bringing a new line-up of hopeful contestants who want to become the next superstar.

This year’s edition features the likes of Tom Jones, Olly Murs, will.i.am and and newcomer Anne-Marie.

First Dates (January)

Series 16 of First Dates returned in a brand new location, the chic cocktail bar and restaurant The Refinery in Manchester.

The new season kicked off on January 19th and airs every Tuesday evening at 10 pm on Channel 4.

Fred and the team in the new Manchester Restaurant. Picture credit: Twenty Twenty/Channel4

Celebs Go Dating (January)

One of the nation’s favourite dating series returned with a brand new season, starting on January 25th this year.

The E4 show was rebranded as Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion as filming took place in the Georgian mansion Sydenhurst.

Celebs Go Dating 2021 cast. Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox (February)

The 2021 series of Gogglebox has been already confirmed!

The new season kicks off on Friday, February 26th at 9 pm on Channel 4.

The programme usually runs for 15 episodes so it should be on our screens every Friday evening until May 2021.

Ibiza Weekender (To be confirmed)

The start date for Ibiza Weekender’s 2021 series is yet to be confirmed.

The ITV2 show’s Twitter account has a callout for new applicants, therefore, viewers should expect to see another season this year.

The reality show has been on our screens for the past six years and it has gained a bigger following each year.

Ibiza Weekender’s latest series aired from January until March 2020, but given the current pandemic situation, a later start date is expected this year.

Riva in Ibiza Weekender

SAS: Who Dares Wins (To be confirmed)

Ant Middleton has confirmed that a new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS will arrive in 2021.

A confirmed start date for this year’s series is yet to be revealed for the show.

The previous season of SAS: Who Dares Win aired between January and February 2020, while the celebrity edition kicked off in May last year.

We look forward to the new challenges put by Ant and the rest of his SAS: Who Dares Wins colleagues.

Ant Middleton and team

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (March)

It’s the end of an era for the Kardashian-Jenner clan reality series as the hit programme is coming to an end.

Series 20 will start on March 18th, 2021 in the US.

The show usually kicks off a week later in the UK so an expected air date is March 25th, 2021.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

TOWIE (March or August)

Going off previous series, we can expect season 27 of TOWIE to kick off in spring or summer this year.

Normally, there have been two seasons every year, but 2020 treated us to only season which arrived in September last year.

It’s unconfirmed precisely when the new series will air in 2021.

Screen Shot: TOWIE s24 e6 Chloe Meadows boyfriend – ITV

The Circle UK (To be confirmed)

The new series of The Circle UK might arrive sooner than we think!

Taking to Twitter, the reality programme has teased that a “brand new The Circle coming soon to Channel 4” which means that the 2021 edition might air in the upcoming few months.

The last series aired in September but given the recent teaser, The Circle UK is very likely to arrive in spring or summer 2021.

We won’t judge if you don’t 👀



Brand new #TheCircle coming soon to @Channel4… ⭕ pic.twitter.com/Jft6DvsXIU — The Circle (@C4TheCircle) February 10, 2021

Celeb Ex on the Beach (To be confirmed)

Celeb Ex on the Beach will return in 2021 in a brand new location – Colombia!

MTV is yet to confirm the start date for the new series. The 2020 series started in January, however, given the current pandemic situation the new season is more likely to arrive in spring or summer.

A TV insider said (via The Sun): “Celebrity Ex On The Beach went down a treat with viewers so bosses wanted to really ramp up the next series.

“They’ve found an incredible location in Colombia in South America and plan to fly out the eight single stars for filming in the New Year.”

Screenshot: Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 E1 – MTV

Made in Chelsea (March-April)

Made in Chelsea is expected to return for its twenty-first season in 2021.

The spring series usually air in March or April every year, so viewers should expect to watch the show at some point this spring.

Screenshot: Made in Chelsea, Episode 4 Series 20, All 4

Love Island (June)

ITV announced the summer series of Love Island 2021 back in summer 2020 and told RadioTimes.com: “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

Similar to previous seasons, the reality dating show is expected to start in early June and run for eight weeks until August.

But since ITV has promised an “extended run”, the show might run for a longer period of time this summer.

Until the new season starts, you can catch up all previous series on the ITV hub – what a treat!

The Apprentice (October)

The Apprentice always kicks off at the same time every year and the new series should start in October 2021.

Lord Sugar is ready to bag himself a new business partner and you can currently apply to be on the BBC show.

Head over to The Apprentice’s website for more details and how to apply.

(DAVID WALLIAMS) – (C) Boundless – Photographer: n/a

I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here (November)

I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here airs in November every year and this should be the case for the 2021 series.

Last year’s edition took place at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales due to the pandemic.

It remains unknown whether the new series will treat us to challenges in the Australian jungle or Wales.

