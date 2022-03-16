Rene Nezhoda’s daughter follows in his footsteps on Storage Wars













Since 2010, A&E’s Storage Wars has seen many auctioneers sell off the contents of unpaid storage units to thrifty bidders. In 2022, the show is onto its 14th season and many familiar faces are returning to Storage Wars to make more profits.

Season 14 kicked off from March 8th on A&E and longtime Storage Wars cast members, Rene and Casey Nezhoda, returned to the show alongside Brandi Passante, Dave Hester and co. As well as Rene and Casey, their daughter, Tatiana, has also made appearances on the show. So, let’s find out more about their family.

Who is Rene Nezhoda?

Rene Nezhoda and his wife, Casey, have been cast members on Storage Wars since season 4 in 2013.

They’re known as The Bargain Hunters and the have a real kack for buying and selling.

As per A&E, Rene has been buying and selling since the age of 11. He was raised in Germany but Rene and his wife now live in California with their daughters and they have a second-hand store tehre.

Rene and Casey have their own YouTube channel

Besides appearing on A&E’s Storage Hunters, Rene and Casey Nezhoda also have their own YouTube channel.

Bargain Hunters Thrift is the name of their channel and the couple has 142K subscribers on YouTube.

Rene and Casey first launched their YouTube channel in 2013 and have garnered an impressive 14M views over the years from their content.

Rene Nezhoda’s daughter appears on Storage Wars

Rene and Casey Nezhoda have had huge success, not only as reality TV stars, but in the field of buying and selling, too.

Another achievement the couple can add to their list is that their two daughters are set to take on their family business and absorb all their knowledge when it comes to thrifting.

Casey and Rene’s daughter, Tatiana, appeared on Storage Wars back in January 2022 and Rene took to Instagram to share his excitement about his daughter’s TV stardom.

The Storage Wars couple often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of themselves and Tatiana and as per their A&E bio, “family is the most important thing in their business“.

