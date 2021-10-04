Are Renni Rucci and Foogiano engaged and is he in prison?











Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is back in 2021 for a brand new series. While many familiar faces return for season 10, lots of newbies were also introduced on the VH1 show including Omeretta the Great, Yung Baby Tate and Renni Rucci.

Renni Rucci looks to have settled into the LAHHATL family well in 2021 and her music career is moving from strength to strength. Renni’s love life also looks to have moved onto the next stage, too. So, let’s take a look at her relationship with Foogiano.

Who is Renni Rucci?

Renni Rucci is a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Renni hails from Columbia, South Carolina. She’s 30 years old and was born on October 2nd, 1991.

Introducing herself on the VH1 show in 2021, she said: “I used to do videos, used to be in clubs, but now I’m the girl with the videos, I’m that girl.”

Renni Rucci also described herself as an “artist, mother and visionary.“

She had two children in her late teens, a son at 16 and a daughter at 18 years old. On motherhood, Renni said: “I don’t feel like it’s any different from a mom who does a 9-5. I’ve always been the type of person to figure it out.“

She worked two or three jobs after the birth of her daughter until she began dancing in clubs at 21.

Are Renni Rucci and Foogiano engaged?

On joining Love and Hip Hop Atlanta in 2021, Renni revealed that she was in a relationship with rapper Foogiano.

On the topic of her relationship, Renni said: “We’re in the same industry so there’s a lot that comes with it.”

October 3rd 2021 saw Renni take to Instagram to share what her other half had bought her for her birthday. She wrote: “Best birthday ever! #dirtythirty from a girlfriend to fiancée” and included snaps of an engagement ring, so it looks like she’s engaged!

Is Foogiano in prison?

Yes, Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Brown, is currently in prison.

Speaking of her relationship during her Love and Hip Hop Atlanta introduction, Renni said: “He’s incarcerated so that just makes it a new dynamic that I’m not really used to dealing with.“

As per XXL Mag, Foogiano is serving five years in prison after melting off an ankle monitor while on probation in 2021.

