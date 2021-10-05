Revealed: Is Channel 4's Murder Island real or fake?











Murder Island is set to be the latest crime thriller on Channel 4 that will have audiences hooked. Some fans may be wondering whether the show is real or fake.

Murder Island combines crime with drama and fierce competition as a body has been discovered and a murder investigation has been launched…

Eight members of the public are split into teams of two, and they are tasked with solving the murder of Charly Hendricks on a remote Scottish island.

With just one week to crack the case, the successful team will stand to win a massive £50,000 reward and walk away as the first winners of Murder Island.

What is Murder Island about?

Shockingly, Charly Hendricks has been found stabbed to death on the floor of her rented house on a remote island in Scotland, but the question is who was responsible for her murder?

Four teams of amateur detectives arrive on Murder Island greeted by senior investigating officers, and they all travel to the crime scene, the Manse, where the body of Hendricks was discovered earlier that day.

In order to secure the prize, the teams will have to impress real-life senior officers to walk away crowned the first-ever winners of Murder Island.

Could you solve a murder?

Murder Island

Is Murder Island real?

No, Murder Island is not real.

Crime novelist, Ian Rankin has created the thrilling mystery where amateur sleuths are tasked with solving his plot of the murder of fictional character, Charly Hendricks.

Speaking about Murder Island and its challenges, Rankin revealed that he was hesitant to write the plot due to the number of different scenarios he would have to plan for. He went on to tell the Radio Times:

“It’s such a dangerous thing to try to do, it’s mad! But it stretched me in all kinds of ways because this isn’t normally the way I operate. It was a challenge but a really entertaining one, and it kept me sane in the first few months of the year when we were still in lockdown.”

However, the contestants are shadowed by real-life experts, Parm Sandhu, Simon Harding and Graham McMillan who will offer their expertise along the way.

Former Chief Superintendent at the Metropolitan Police, Parm Sandhu will be acting as Senior Investigating Officer, while former Chief Detective Inspector, Simon Harding and Detective Sergeant at Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit will act as Sandhu’s deputies.

Where is Murder Island filmed?

Murder Island was filmed on the Scottish island of Gigha which can be found off the Kintyre coast forming part of Argyll and Bute and has a small population of just over 160 people.

It is seemingly the perfect location for filming due to it being so remote, and there have been numerous shipwrecks on the surrounding rocks and skerries which will add to the mysterious feel of the series.

