RHOA Drew Sidora's net worth explored: What films has she been in?











Drew Sidora is a new cast member on the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021; let's take a look at her net worth. Fans of Drew may recognise her as this isn't her first appearance on TV, the mother-of-three is an actress and singer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta wouldn’t be the show its fans know and love without a huge helping of drama each season. The addition of Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali to the show has certainly added a new dynamic to RHOA.

Drew Sidora’s net worth

Drew Sidora has been acting since 1995 when she was just 10 years old.

She appeared in White Chicks in 2004, That’s So Raven in 2004 and 2005, Step Up in 2006 and The Game in 2007.

More recently she plays the role of Nora in 2020 film White People Money, Desiree Hudson in Influence and Mia in Just a Friend in 2019.

According to CheatSheet, Drew’s net worth is estimated at $1.5m in 2021.

Speaking on Leah’s Lemonade on YouTube in 2021, Drew didn’t rule out a second White Chicks movie. So, her net worth could be set to increase even more.

Meet Drew’s husband, Ralph Pittman

RHOA viewers are introduced to both Drew and her husband Ralph Pittman in season 13.

Ralph hails from New Jersey and is the CEO of ‘My Mind Music’. His business is described online as “an American Music Enrichment and Wellness company that curates therapeutic music to promote and improve quality of life”.

The father-of-three is on IG as @ralphpittmanjr with over 23k followers. According to Stars Offline, Ralph’s net worth is estimated at $800,000.

Drew Sidora on Instagram

RHOA newbie Drew can be found on Instagram @drewsidora with over 280k followers.

The actress and singer often takes to IG to share family photos, snaps of her husband, her best outfits and looks, as well as BTS shots from the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

By the looks of Twitter, Drew is a fan favourite already on RHOA. After serving LaToya a signed photo of herself as ‘payback shade’ Drew made it clear that she’s not someone to be messed with on the show!

