RHOA: What is Dennis McKinley's net worth? Hot dog business explored











Dennis McKinley’s net worth has been a subject of interest since he first appeared on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. Let’s take a look at the businesses Dennis owns and how his net worth compares to Porsha’s.

When Dennis McKinley stepped onto the Real Housewives of Atlanta scene it looked as though Porsha Williams finally got the fairytale romance she was after. The pair began dating in 2018 and in 2019 they welcomed their daughter, Pilar Jhena, to the world. However, it hasn’t been a smooth ride for Porsha and Dennis. The couple still looks to be working on things during RHOA season 13.

Dennis McKinley’s net worth

$10m.

Dennis McKinley is a serial entrepreneur who grew up in Detroit, Michigan.

He attended the University of Michigan and graduated in 2005 with a BA in Economics.

Dennis was the CEO of hair extension brand QueenVirginRemy.com from 2012-2017. He’s also CEO of Original Hot Dog Factory.

As if one business wasn’t enough, Dennis is also a partner of Nyak Cognac. As per his LinkedIn profile, he’s Chairman Of The Board at Detroit Equities.

His net worth is estimated at $10m as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Original Hot Dog Factory

Dennis’ hot dog business, The Original Hot Dog Factory, has been featured on RHOA and by the looks of his Instagram, the company has been expanding.

In 2020, it was announced that the Original Hot Dog Factory franchise was expanding to 15 locations across the USA.

Dennis often takes to IG to share posts about his businesses. Porsha’s former partner looks to be supported by his RHOA castmates including Eva Marcille, who commented on a 2021 post stating that the hotdog was “perfection”.

How does Porsha Williams’ net worth compare?

While Dennis, 44, runs a lot of businesses himself, so does RHOA star, Porsha Williams. She has an estimated net worth of $5m.

Porsha, 39, was previously married to former football player Kordell Stewart. However, upon their divorce, she walked away with nothing and had to start over.

Since then, she has continued on RHOA, was given a spin-off show Porsha’s Having A Baby and is a host on Dish Nation. Porsha also has a hair extension collection with Go Naked Hair and a home furnishing brand, Pampered By Porsha, which sells luxurious bed linen.

November 2020 also saw Porsha cover new ground in launching a podcast with her mom and sister – Porsha4Real – on Stitcher.

