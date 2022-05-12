'This is it I'm going to die': Dorit recounts terrifying robbery on RHOBH













Dorit Kemsley has been a real housewife on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills since season 7. She and husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley, and their children Jagger and Phoenix, appear on the Bravo show. Fashion designer Dorit and businessman and property developer Paul have been married since 2015.

RHOBH season 12 episode 1 is entitled The Break In, which refers to a robbery that took place at PK and Dorit’s Encino home in 2021. The Bravo show sheds light on what happened and, once the episode premiered, Dorit took to Instagram to share that it brought up feelings of “terror” but also “gratitude“.

Robbery at Dorit Kemsley’s home in 2021

As RHOBH season 12 premieres on May 11th 2022, viewers find out more about the robbery that took place at Dorit and PK Kemsley’s home on October 27th, 2021.

As per the Los Angeles Times, three intruders broke into Dorit’s home and stole jewellery and handbags worth an estimated $1 million.

The robbery remains under investigation and no arrests have been made at the time of writing.

Dorit recounts what happened on RHOBH season 12 episode 1

In a bid to support her friend, Kyle Richards held drinks at her house the day after Dorit’s robbery and all the ladies rallied round her.

Dorit explained that when her husband goes out of town, their children always sleep in bed with her but that night she put her daughter in her own bed. She added she felt exhausted, jet-lagged and glad to be in bed.

The mom-of-two said on RHOBH she was drifting off to sleep when she heard a door open.

Dorit recalled coming face to face with the robbers and added they were armed. She said: “When he saw me, he panicked… he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down and put a gun to me.“

She said she thought she had to do anything to save her kids and begged the robbers to take what they wanted but not to hurt her children.

Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

What was taken in the robbery?

The LA Times reported items worth $1 million were stolen in the robbery. Dorit said: “They took high-value bags and jewellery, whatever they could fit into the comforter.“

The RHOBH star added some of the things taken were “irreplaceable” but it didn’t matter about the material things, she was just glad her children were safe.

She added: “I will always thank God for protecting me and the kids.“

