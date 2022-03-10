Why aren’t RHOC stars Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley married?













Fans can’t help but wonder why RHOC stars Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are not married after being together for 13 years. Gretchen previously offered her thoughts on the matter.

Even though they are no longer on the Bravo reality show, Gretchen and Slade are still of huge interest to keen fans of the franchise.

But why aren’t the two reality stars married? Here’s what they’ve said about it in the past.

Why aren’t Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley married?

Gretchen and Slade have a solid and stable relationship which many viewers have admired for a long time. They have been together for 13 years and their family grew with the arrival of their daughter Skylar Gray Smiley in 2019.

Speaking about marriage, Gretchen offered her thoughts on why she hasn’t tied the knot, giving for example couples likes Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

“You know what, no wedding plans, as of right now, I always say this,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“Like, I feel like I want to be like Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russel]. Like, look at how long they’ve been together. And they’re so happy and in love.”

She continued: “Or like look at Oprah and Stedman. And like, all of them are doing so well. And I swear all of the people that have gotten married after they’ve been together for so long. Like they ended up getting divorced!”

The reality personality opened up about her IVF treatments which helped her conceive their daughter and the huge cost of a dream-come-true wedding.

“When I do things, I like to do it big and extravagant,” she explained. “So, the reason that we put it on pause was because IVF was so expensive. And so we put all our energy into that. So I would want to do like the big thing. And I just don’t know, do I have it in me to plan the whole thing? I mean, I feel like her baby shower was kind of like a small wedding for us.”

They actually had a date

It turns out that Gretchen and Slade actually had a wedding date in the diary but a professional commitment ruined their plans.

“We actually had a date on [the] calendar,” Gretchen explained. “I don’t know if you guys know that, but we had a date on [the] calendar. Slade got booked to go down to film for The History Channel. And so we actually make a joke that we missed our own wedding.”

She continued: “Maybe Slade and I will get married one day soon, you know what I mean? But right now, it’s just not on the priority list, if you will.”

