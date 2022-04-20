RHONJ fans have a lot to say about Tiki and the party planner in ep 12













From Gia Giudice’s Waking Up In The Morning song to her mother, Teresa, flipping tables, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been full of memorable moments since the show first launched in 2009. The New Jersey housewives returned for a brand new season in 2022 and despite being older nowadays, the ladies aren’t mellowing out one bit.

RHONJ season 12 premiered on February 1st, 2022 and Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider all returned to the Bravo show. Season 12 sees the New Jersey cast head to Nashville for a mini break along with their husbands and friends, Traci and Tiki Barber. Now, lots of RHONJ fans are all saying the same thing about Tiki and the party planner in episode 12…

RHONJ season 12 episode 12 explored

RHONJ season 12 episode 12 sees the Real Housewives and their husbands head out for a vacation in Nashville, Tennessee.

As well as the regular faces on the show, including Bill and Jennifer Aydin, Frank and Dolores Catania and Joe and Melissa Gorga, Tiki and Traci Barber also joined the crew for their holiday.

Episode 12 sees a party decorator arrive to prepare the Nashville house for a country-themed evening.

RHONJ fans tweet about the party planner and Tiki

Cue party decorator Abbie arriving with a box of goodies for the groups’ bash around halfway through the RHONJ season 12 episode 12 episode and fans have got a lot to say!

After a day of drinking, Tiki Barker opens the door to the Nashville vacation home and welcomes her in. Tiki asked if she knew where she was setting up and said: “Let me know if you need anything“.

One fan tweeted: “The way they editors put together that decorator / tiki scene. They sure understand the assignment cos people are buying it“.

Another viewer said: “The way tiki was staring at that party planner he let in tells you all you need to know“.

More said: “Not Tiki checking out the party planner“.

Tiki completely had the hots for the girl that was setting up.#RHONJ pic.twitter.com/hdALmljBBW — JR (@joyrosenberg) April 20, 2022

Is Tiki Barber married?

Tiki Barber is a new adidiotn to RHONJ in 2022 as a friend of the cast.

He’s 47 years old and is a former American football running back. Tiki’s been married twice and has five children.

Tiki married Giny Cha in 1999 and the pair divorced in 2012. He then married Traci Lynn Johnson in 2012 and she also appears alongside Tiki on RHONJ season 12.

I wish Bravo would stop trying to make Traci and Tiki happen. It’s not gonna happen. #RHONJ — Kelsey (@TheKelssentials) March 9, 2022

