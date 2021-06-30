RHONY: How old is Bershan Shaw? Age, IG and breast cancer journey explored











The Real Housewives of New York City is back for season 13 in 2021! The ladies are joined by guest star Bershan Shaw during the new series and, now, viewers want to know more about her!

As with all of the Real Housewives shows, each season brings with it a whole lot of laughs, a bucket load of drama and, more often than not, a fair amount of drunken antics. RHONY season 13 features cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams. Now, Bershan is joining the crew.

Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images

RHONY: Bershan Shaw’s age

Bershan Shaw is 47 years old and celebrates her birthday on December 22nd.

Today, she lives in Manhattan but was born in Washington DC.

Bershan is a Business Coach/Motivational Speaker and she runs a podcast, Buckle Up with Bershan Shaw, which launched in 2019.

RHONY: Who is Martin Snow? Explore boxing coach’s TV journey!

Bershan’s breast cancer journey

Bershan is a motivational speaker who is passionate about helping people. She’s had a fair deal of difficulty to deal with in her own life including dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis in 2007, two weeks before her wedding.

Speaking on The Wendy Williams Show in 2021, Bershan said: “I had stage four breast cancer, cancer was all over my body. I remember the day when I sat in the office and the doctor was like ‘you need to sit down’, he said I had three months to live.“

Bershan is now cancer free and she has an app called ‘U R A Warrior‘. She said: “It’s my heart. It’s about motivation. I put my heart and soul into it. It’s going to have coaches, experts celebs on there, coaching people.“

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo BridTV 3049 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ClxQcQbGnQU/hqdefault.jpg 816694 816694 center 22403

Is Bershan Shaw married?

During Bershan’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy said that they had both been married and divorced, so Bershan’s marriage must have ended.

Wendy added that both she and Bershan we at similar points in life as they’re now both single and looking for love, she said: “We want a man who can compete with us financially and everything else.”

Bershan said she wants to get married again: “I think my love is going to come in 2022“.

Find Bershan on Instagram @bershanshaw where she has 146k followers.

See Also: What is RHONY star Bershan Shaw’s net worth?

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY ON TUESDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK