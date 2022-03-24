Jill Zarin said she'd never return to RHONY but Andy Cohen thinks different













In 2008, The Real Housewives of New York City first premiered. Thirteen years later, RHONY is still running but Bravo is set to have a big revamp of the show in 2022.

Season 13 didn’t go down so well with viewers and now there’s talk of a brand new series being launched – known as RHONY: Reboot or RHONY: Legacy. Andy Cohen is yet to reveal who may be included in the cast but he’s made some comments on potential housewives for the RHONY: Reboot…

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Teaser Trailer | Showmax BridTV 9002 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Teaser Trailer | Showmax https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iPcvLDAEWa8/hqdefault.jpg 973806 973806 center 22403

Who is Jill Zarin?

Jill Zarin was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New York back in 2008.

She appeared on the show from seasons 1 to 4 and partook in her fair share of drama.

Jill’s castmates included LuAnn de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord and Ramona Singer in season 1 and Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined for season 2. Sonja Morgan joined RHONY in season 3 and Cindy Barshop also joined in season 4.

A 2011 report from Reality Tea revealed that viewers’ wants and a change of storylines were required and so some of the OG cast members had to go at the end of season 4.

NO WAY: The Real Housewives of New Jersey flaunt wealth with new houses

RHONY: Jill Zarin said she’d never return

Following her departure from RHONY in 2011, Jill made a return to the Bravo show as a guest cast member from seasons 9 to 12.

For three years, from 2017 to 2020, Jill did appear on RHONY as a guest but she’s never actually returned to the show as a full-time cast member.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2021, Jill said of a return: “It’s never gonna happen“. The New Yorker added: “I could never be what you think I am, I can never live up to that. I don’t want to do the interviews, I don’t want to do the reunion.“

Screenshot: The Real Housewives of New York season 4 episode 1 – Hayu

Andy Cohen thinks Jill will be up for the RHONY Reboot

Although an official name, channel and cast list for the show is yet to be confirmed, Andy Cohen has said that he expects Jill Zarin to be the first person to call him as per Variety.

Variety reported: “Affecting a perfect Zarin imitation, Cohen said, “Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?’“.

Judging by Jill’s Instagram page, even if she doesn’t get cast for RHONY: Reboot, she will appear on another Real Housewives show – the Ultimate Girls’ Trip alongside Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Vicky Gunvalson and more housewives.

OMG: Gina Kirschenheiter’s DUI explored as she and Matt joke about mugshots

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK