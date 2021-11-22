Cameron Williams' cause of death explored on RHOSLC











The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back on Sundays at 9/8c in 2021. The Bravo show is a recent addition to the Real Housewives franchise with season 1 airing in 2020. Even though the cast is only back for a second season, the drama has truly been turned up a notch, from Jen Shah’s legal troubles to Heather Gay’s take on sex before marriage.

As well as the regular cast members including Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks, RHOSLC also features many friends of the cast on the show such as Jen Shah’s assistants. Lisa Barlow’s friend, Cameron Williams, appeared on the show during the October 31st episode. He sadly passed away soon after, here’s more on Cameron’s cause of death.

Who was Cameron Williams?

Cameron Williams was a well-known member of the Salt Lake City community. He served as chair of the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce.

He was a successful businessman and a volunteer, Everloved writes: that he was a “salesman, people-lover, charmer and exceptional leader“.

Cameron was the founder and CEO of EverWoke, Inc.

When was Cameron on RHOSLC?

RHOSLC episode “A Wolf Pack of Secrets” aired on October 31st which saw Lisa Barlow hold an event for her sons’ new haircare business – Fresh Wolf.

For every Fresh Wolf product that’s sold, a product is gifted to a foster child. So, at the launch of the brand, Cameron Williams attended to represent Utah Foster Care.

While on the show, he had a chat with Meredith Marks and revealed that he thought people should “be careful” of Mary Cosby and that he used to attend Mary and her husband’s church.

Was Cameron Williams’ cause of death explained?

By the looks of Cameron’s Instagram page and interviews with other outlets, he battled with brain tumours in his life.

As per Utah Business, Cameron said: “I’m a two-time brain tumour survivor and it was almost like I got to wake up like the day was an accident like it wasn’t guaranteed to me so I try to make the most of it that I can.“

On May 25th, 2021, Cameron said in an IG post that he’d just had his third brain surgery within three weeks. He wrote: “I have spent almost the entire month of May in the hospital“.

His obituary also states that he had an “unexpected brain tumor at the age of 19” which ended his track career.

