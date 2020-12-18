RHOSLC: What is Mary Cosby's net worth? What did she inherit from her grandmother?











What is Mary Cosby’s net worth? The Real Housewives star shows off her lavish lifestyle in the brand new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives franchise is ever-growing and it’s no wonder as every series comes with a shedload of drama, glitz and glamour. Viewers get a glimpse into the lavish lives of the housewives. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows as their relationships, home and work lives are also on show.

Unlike the smooth ski slopes shown in the new series based in Utah, the ladies are sure to have a few bumps in the road this season.

Photo by: Dan Boczarski/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Mary Cosby?

Launching in November 2020, Bravo brings Real Housewives fans a brand new group of ladies on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Main cast member of the Bravo show, Mary Cosby is around 44 years old.

She is joined by Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Jen Shah and Whitney Rose.

Mary is the First Lady of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church based in Salt Lake City. Her tagline for the show is: “I love God, but I will read you like a scripture“, so it’s safe to say fans of the show can expect some sparks to fly in season 1.

Mary Cosby’s net worth

Mary Cosby’s net worth is estimated at around $4m in 2020 according to Distractify.

The mother-of-one inherited the church from her grandmother, Rosemary, as well as hair salons, restaurants and real estate.

Mary clearly enjoys showing off her wealth as she can be seen getting ready in her walk-in wardrobe, wearing designer clothes and sipping on champagne.

Mary has a combined social media following on Instagram and Twitter of around 55,000. Follow her @mary_m_cosby. She describes herself on Instagram as an entrepreneur and event specialist and includes a link to her brand Mari Marta’ Couture.

Me anytime Mary mentions her family… she says “grandmothers brothers daughter” and I’m over here like #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/4xsBbnvTuO — Reality Wine Down Podcast (@realitywinedown) December 17, 2020

Who is Mary’s husband?

Although Mary is well established in Salt Lake City now, her accumulation of wealth hasn’t been totally straightforward.

When Mary’s grandmother passed away in 1997 she wrote in her will that her second husband, Robert Crosby, would marry “one of her girls” because that way, he’d be taken care of.

Robert, who was in his 40’s at the time, married Mary, who was 22 years old.

The subject of Mary’s “arranged” marriage has been somewhat controversial on RHOSLC but Mary stated that the ladies would “get over it“.

While Mary’s net worth is around $4m, her husband’s net worth is much heftier at around $20m according to Distractify.

Technically, Mary did marry her step-grandfather but she said: “We are blessed today because of it“. Together she and Robert share a teenage son, Robert Cosby Jr. and have been together over 20 years.

