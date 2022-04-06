











From the OG’s of the OC on The Real Housewives of Orange County to the returning faces on The Real Housewives of Miami, Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is ever-expanding in 2022. The very first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip aired on Peacock in 2021.

Now, the show that every Real Housewives fan’s dreams are made of is back for a second season. The first instalment featured Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and more familiar faces. So, let’s take a look at when the season 2 release date is and who viewers can expect to see on holiday together on the Ultimate Girls Trip.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamra Judge said that viewers can expect to see RHUGT season 2 premiere in “May or June” 2022 as per Screen Rant.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1 is currently available to stream on Peacock but fans will have to wait a couple more months until season 2 is here.

Speaking of the Ultimate Girls Trip in January 2022, Tamra Judge said that the experience was “insane“.

Who will be in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2?

So far, the following housewives have been announced as taking part in the RHUGT season 2: Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and Vicki Gunvalson.

The ladies are set to vacay at Dorinda Medley’s stately home in the Berkshires.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February 2022, Tamra said that she was surprised that she got along so well with Brandi Glanville during the Ultimate Girls Trip. She also added that she and Brandi: “…have something in common that’s going to come out on the show, or someone in common“.

When it comes to Vicki Gunvalson “butting heads” with other cast members, Tamra said that she clashed with “everybody” on the trip.

Fans can’t wait any longer for RHUGT

Getting the Housewives together from Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta and New York City for a Girls Trip can only mean one thing – a whole lot of drama is on its way.

And, judging by Twitter, Real Housewives fans can’t wait for RHUGT season 2 to come out.

Some have called upon Twitter to give them at least a trailer for the new show, while others have said that they “need” specific cast members back in their life such as Brandi Glanville.

DOES ANYONE KNOW WTF HAPPENED TO #RHUGT2?? wasn’t it supposed to come out in march?? pic.twitter.com/PjE9iL4XSe — tamra judgy eyes👀 (@tamrajudgyeyes) April 5, 2022

