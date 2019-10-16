Rhythm and Flow: Meet Onetake Carter on Instagram - rapper has his own clothing line!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Of all Netflix’s releases in 2019, Rythm and Flow has got to be up there with some of the best shows.

It’s been dubbed the Hip-Hop version of The X Factor and the rap competition is fierce.

Rhythm and Flow brings with it a star-studded selection of judges including Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I as well as guest judges as legendary as Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe.

First to the stage during the New York auditions was Onetake Carter.

Let’s get to know the rapper with his own clothing line from Rhythm and Flow!

Rhythm and Flow: Meet Onetake Carter

Striding out onto stage in New York during episode 2 was Onetake wearing a checker-board print boiler suit.

He pulled off his audition and sailed through the round with flying colours.

Judges Fat Joe, Cardi B and Jadakiss had their eyes peeled when Onetake performed and for good reason, too.

Fat Joe said: “I like your flow, I appreciated your performance.”

Cardi B commented on Onetake’s past times and said: “You smoke weed, don’t you? You do, you do.”

Onetake’s clothing line

As well as proving he could rap, Onetake steam-rolled into the competition with his own personality.

The 24-year-old managed to plug his clothing line ‘Chillann‘ during his performance by wearing a piece from his collection.

Refusing to work a nine to five and opting to DJ five-hour sets and sell T-Shirts, it looks like Onetake is willing to do whatever it takes to make it. He said: “I live for this s***. Ain’t no time for no plan b.”

Fat Joe had a lot to say about Onetake’s outfit choice and said: “Imma be honest with you. I don’t know what the f*** you’re wearing right now, man.”

Onetake Carter on Instagram

Like most contestants on Rhythm and Flow series 1, Onetake is on Instagram.

You can follow the rapper, along with the rest of his 7,000-odd followers @onetakecarter.

Onetake Carter often takes to Insta to share his latest projects, music and clothing as well as videos of his raps.

