Rhythm and Flow: Meet Sam Be Yourself on Instagram - girlfriend to hilarious throwback pics!

A competition where every contestant is as hungry to win as the other has officially dropped on Netflix.

The first three episodes of Rhythm and Flow hit our screens on October 9th 2019.

In an X-Factor-style format, the show sees rappers from all over the USA do their best to make it through each round in a bid to win the $250,000 prize money as well as a feature on Spotify.

Many of the show’s contestants have been trying to pursue a career in music for years and will stop at nothing to make their name in the rap game.

It’s time to get to know Sam Be Yourself from Rhythm and Flow series 1…

Who is Sam Be Yourself from Rhythm and Flow?

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Sam Be Yourself first set foot on the Rhythm and Flow stage in Chicago during episode 4.

Like many of the other contestants, Sam hasn’t had the easiest ride in life.

The 25-year-old revealed a little more about himself during the Rap Battle episode where he said: “Corny white jokes just won’t work for me… I was taking cold showers in Michigan winter, my momma worked two jobs just to feed me dinner.”

Sam Be Yourself’s Rhythm and Flow journey

Chance the Rapper, Twista and Royce da 5’9″ put Sam Be Yourself through to the second round of the competition. However, Chance did ask Sam to “give a little more of his identity”.

Episode 6 saw Sam Be Yourself go up against King Vvibe in the first “real” rap battle he’d done. Sam smashed the battle and the judges voted Sam to move onto the music video round.

Chance said:

You completely murdered it. Not only did you have great punchlines but you also spent some time in a non-boring way telling us a little bit about yourself.

The music video episode sees each of the contestants go back to their hometowns. Sam gave viewers and the judges more of an insight into his life in Detroit.

Is Sam Be Yourself on Instagram?

Sam Be Yourself is on Instagram. The rapper can be found on the social media site @sambeyourself.

It’s clear from his Insta page that Sam has a long-term girlfriend named Elizabeth. He often takes to social media to show appreciation for his loved ones including his mum, girlfriend and sister.

Of course, Sam also shares promotional content for his music as well as videos of himself rapping. He also enjoys posting a good old throwback photo including some from his much younger days.

