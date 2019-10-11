Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

In an X Factor-style format, the biggest and best rap artists are coming forward in the USA in a new series of Rhythm and Flow on Netflix.

New episodes of the rap contest air each week and the show features a star-studded line up of judges including Lupe Fiasco and Snoop Dogg.

The very first episode of Rhythm and Flow had viewers meet female rapper Rae Khalil.

Rae has Chance the Rapper and Anderson Paak to thank for accepting her to the first round of auditions in LA. So, who is Rhythm and Flow’s Rae Khalil? Let’s take a look…

Who is Rae Khalil?

Rae said on Rhythm and Flow that she started out in musical theatre and has combined musical theatre with rap to create her sound.

She said: “I never really was a big fan of rap music. It wasn’t until I heard artists like Chance, where I found my own love for rap music.”

Rae mentioned how she was an outcast as a child but said she’s not an outcast in this arena. She said: “I really fit in.”

The rapper is 22 years old and comes from Torrance, California, Los Angeles.

OMG: Meet Rhythm and Flow’s Londynn B: T.I was “honoured” to take her through to the next round!

Rae Khalil – family

Rae said on episode 1 that “this is her time and she cannot fail” and given that she’s from a long line of trailblazers, we pretty much believe her.

Originally Rae’s family wanted her to go to college rather than into music. And that’s because she’s not just from any ordinary family.

Rae explained during episode 2 of Rhythm and Flow that her grandfather, George Goodman, was one of the first black music writers for the New York Times and her great uncle, Leon Washington, started one of the biggest black newspapers in the USA and both men worked with Martin Luther King Jr.

Rhythm and Flow: Is Rae on Instagram?

Yes! Rae Khalil is on Instagram as @raekhalil. The 22-year-old has over 10,000 followers and a further 500 on Twitter.

Rae writes in her Instagram bio: “The best rappers right now are black women!”

She debuted her new song, Firefly, on Sway’s Universe in 2019. Rae’s mum, Tyra, is also a singer and featured in the YouTube video. Rae also has her own YouTube channel where she has over 260 followers.

READ MORE: We found Rhythm and Flow’s D smoke on Instagram: Audition blew the judges away!

Rhythm and Flow: What did the judges think?

Rae’s episode 1 performance got her a string of positive comments from the judges and the rapper made it through to the next round.

Chance the Rapper said it was “raw to him”, T.I thought the performance was “dope” while Cardi B said: “I like you”.

Snoop Dogg pitched in and said to Rae: “You look like you smell good, what kind of oils you using? I ain’t even next to you and I could tell you had it on. Your essence is like neo-soul.”

WATCH RHYTHM AND FLOW ON NETFLIX WEEKLY

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE