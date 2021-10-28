Who is Rick Ness' girlfriend and was the Gold Rush star married?











Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush follows different gold miners as they seek out their fortune in Canada. As of 2021, the show is onto its twelfth season and Rick Ness, Parker Schnabel, Fred Lewis, the Beets family and a load of newbies are on board.

Gold Rush has been airing since 2010 and over the years the cast has experienced many ups and downs. From love to loss and failures to triumphs, viewers have seen it all. So, let’s get the lowdown on one of the cast members’ love lives, does Rick Ness have a girlfriend?

Screenshot: Ness Crew hit the JACKPOT! | Gold Rush

Get to know Rick Ness

Gold Rush star Rick Ness is 40 years old and was born on March 5th, 1981.

His father “Big Rick” Ness also appears on Gold Rush and has a background in construction as per Discovery.

Rick started out with a career in music as an upright bass player. He formed a band called the .357 Stringband. However, the Discovery star later opted for working in gold mining and formerly worked for Parker Schnabel before deciding to become his own mine boss.

He writes on Twitter that “Milwaukee, WI is home in the offseason“.

Was Rick previously married?

According to multiple online sources, Rick was previously married to a woman named Jen.

Their marriage didn’t work out as he’s now got a new girlfriend.

During his time on Gold Rush, Rick has often been rumoured to be dating his co-star Karla Ann Charlton, however, the pair are simply co-workers and good friends.

Who is Rick Ness’ girlfriend in 2021?

In 2021, Rick is in a relationship with a woman called Leese Marie (Leese M Arie on Instagram).

According to Otakukart, “Rick and Leese have been with each other for almost a year now… Rick and Ness announced their Relationship through Social Media on November 16th, 2020.“

Rick and Leese Marie appear on Gold Rush together in 2021. His girlfriend can be found on Instagram @leese_m_arie, however, her account is privatised.

Follow Rick on Instagram @thebigrickness where he has 32k followers at the time of writing.

