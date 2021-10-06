Bachelor in Paradise Riley Christian's age compared to Maurissa Gunn











Bachelor in Paradise is essentially the dating show of all dating shows as former contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette get a second chance at love in the paradise of Mexico.

The show returned for a seventh season in 2021 which saw many familiar faces attempt to find ‘the one’ once more. So, let’s find out more about one of the 2021 couples, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, including Riley from Bachelor in Paradise’s age…

Screenshot: Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn Get Engaged – Bachelor in Paradise

Riley and Maurissa on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 saw Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn’s love story play out.

After whittling down their date choices and deciding that they’re for each other, Riley and Maurissa ended the show as an engaged couple.

Riley first appeared on the franchise on The Bachelorette season 16 in 2020 while Maurissa found fame on The Bachelor season 24.

What is Riley from Bachelor in Paradise’s age?

Riley Christian is a 31-year-old attorney who hails from Long Island, New York.

Maurissa Gunn is 25 years old and works as a patient care coordinator. Maurissa comes from Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley can be found on Instagram with 176k followers @rileydchristian. Maurissa can also be found on IG @maurissagunn with 166k followers.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 sees three couples leave engaged!

On Tuesday October 5th, 2021 Bachelor in Paradise season 7 came to an end and saw Maurissa and Riley declare their love for one another. Maurissa said: “I knew I loved you the first night that I met you.“

Riley also said some heartfelt words: “Maurissa I love you and I’ve loved you since our very first date” and later got down on one knee.

Maurissa, of course, said yes and the couple shared their engagement with the world via Instagram. Speaking to US Weekly in 2021, Riley said: “Having a family and being engaged is everything I’ve ever wanted.”

As well as Riley and Maurissa having a fairytale ending, couples Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin and Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt also got engaged.

