Too Hot To Handle: Brazil - Who is Rita Tiecher? Get to know the DJ and Netflix star!











Rita Tiecher makes her reality TV debut on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil! The 24-year-old entered the show alongside her friend Brenda Paixao. Rita certainly comes off as a woman who knows what she wants during episode 1 – and that’s basically to do whatever she wants!

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil dropped its first four episodes on July 21st 2021. The next four will be available on July 28th, so try not to binge them all at once! Let’s find out more about ‘Hurricane Rita’…

Who is Rita Tiecher?

Rita Tiecher is one of the 10 original contestants on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil.

On arrival at the retreat, Rita said: “I may be a sl**, but I’ve accepted I’m a sl**, I like people who are what they say they are.”

She also added that when she drinks she gets “really dirty” and if it were up to her, “she’d have sex every day, morning and night and in the afternoon, too“.

Twenty-four-year-old Rita said that her ideal type is a bad boy who has a face that looks like he’ll ruin her life.

Who is Rita vibing with on Too Hot To Handle: Brazil?

*Read on for some spoilers on who is Rita’s cup of tea*

Rita clearly wanted to play the field on arrival at the retreat. She said: “As soon as I got here, the three boys I wanted were Igor, Davi and Leo“.

Twenty-one-year-old Davi was the first guy to kiss Rita, but she did also get round to kissing Igor and Leandro, too.

Rio de Janeiro gal Rita said during a date with Igor: “I’m very intense, when I do something, I dive right in“.

However, who Rita connects with the most still remains to be seen!

Meet Rita on Instagram

Rita Tiiecher has two Instagram accounts, one for her DJ-ing and one which looks to be more focused on her.

Follow Rita on IG @ritatiiecher with 266k followers. Her DJ page can be found @dj.ritatiecher.

Rita often takes to the ‘gram to share beach photos, bikini pics, selfies, holiday snaps and throwback photos!

She’s also on Twitter @ritatiecherc with over 1k followers.

