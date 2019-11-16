Rob Beckett's family: Does he have kids? And is he married?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Earning yourself the nickname of everyone’s favourite funny man “with the teeth” probably wasn’t the way Rob Beckett expected his life to go.

But, it’s swings and roundabouts as Rob is one of the UK’s most treasured comedians. The 33-year-old has had huge success with shows such as Rob & Romesh vs.., 8 Out of 10 Cats and All Together Now.

His career looks to have gone from strength to strength with a permanent role as the Celebs Go Dating narrator under his belt.

But what about his family life? Has Rob Beckett got kids?

Does Rob Beckett have kids?

Rob Beckett does, indeed, have children. He announced the birth of his first child on a YouTube channel in 2016 and in March 2019 he mentioned in a BBC Radio 2 interview that he has a second child.

He’s a father to two girls, however, Rob clearly likes to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

The names of his daughters, as well as what they look like, is unknown. He doesn’t share any photos or family pics on social media.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2019, Rob said that he’d taken his daughters to Disneyland Paris and described it as magical. He then said: “I lead quite a boring life really, I go to work, come home, look after my kids and go Nando’s.”

Who is Rob’s wife?

In the same way that Rob keeps information about his children out of the public eye, the same goes for his wife.

He got married in 2014 and the lucky lady who gets to call him hubby is Louise Watts. Rob shared his marital status while on Mock the Week in 2015.

Rob’s wife was a main talking point on the 2019 series of Celebs Go Dating as he narrated the show, Rob made mention of his wife a fair few times.

One of the episodes saw Rob say: “Love comes in unexpected packages – that’s what I told my wife about my tiny n*b.”

