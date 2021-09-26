Get to know Rob Delaney, wife and kids of Foxy's Fearless 48 Hours star











Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox rose to fame after appearing on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins. Following SAS: Who Dares Wins, Foxy has gone on to host his own shows such as Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos. Now he’s back in 2021 with Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours With….

Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours With… kicks off on Sunday, September 26th at 10 pm on Channel 4. The show sees Foxy take three different celebrities and put them through their paces in a variety of challenges.

Foxy.

What is Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours With… all about?

Launching on September 26th, Foxy’s three-part series focuses on both physical and mental resilience.

Channel 4 writes that the show will: “explore the challenges that each of the guests have had to overcome in their own lives and find out where it is they draw their strength from.“

Episode 1 of the series sees Foxy spend 48 hours with his first guest, Rob Delaney.

Read More: We found Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox on IG!

Who is Rob Delaney?

Rob Delaney is an American comedian. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 19th, 1977 making him 44 years old in 2021.

He’s best known for comedy series Catastrophe which aired on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime.

He’s been nominated for both Emmys and BAFTA awards and in 2016 won the BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Best Comedy Writing.

Find Rob on Instagram with 257k followers @robdelaney.

Taskmaster | Series 12 Official Trailer | Coming Soon BridTV 5204 Taskmaster | Series 12 Official Trailer | Coming Soon 868862 868862 center 22403

Meet Rob Delaney’s wife and kids

As reported by The Mirror, Foxy thought at one point in the show that Rob was going to pull the wrong piece of rope and fall to his death.

Thankfully, Rob’s still in one piece and can go home safely to his wife and child following the Channel 4 series.

He’s married to Leah Delaney, however, it appears that the couple prefers to keep their private life to themselves.

Rob and Leah had four sons together. Their third-born son, Henry, sadly passed away from a brain tumour. Rob wrote on Instagram in 2020: “Look at this beautiful boy. He died when he was 2. I’m still his dad & he’s still my son. Henry.”

See Also: Where is Down Hall Hotel? Bake Off 2021 location explored

WATCH FOXY’S FEARLESS 48 HOURS ON CHANNEL 4 FROM SUNDAY 26TH SEPTEMBER AT 10 PM.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK