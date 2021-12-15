









MTV show Catfish first launched in 2012 and saw Nev Schulman get to the bottom of many online dating mysteries. The freedom of the Internet has meant that tonnes of people all around the world have been able to find love when they may not have been able to connect with that person before.

However, the web has also opened up many people to become victims of catfishing and more and more people are able to conceal their identities on dating apps and websites. MTV’s Catfish episodes gets to the bottom of many different peoples’ online dating experiences.

Here’s more on what happened to one of Catfish’s stars. Who was Robert Brian Clark from Catfish and how did he die?

Who was Robert Brian Clark?

Robert Brian Clark was a cast member on Catfish season 2 back in 2013.

A 22-year-old woman named Jesse Bettinger emailed Nev and Max to get help on whether she should pursue a relationship with a man she’d been speaking to online for three years.

She was living with her family and wanted to move on to the next chapter of her life. One of her options was to move to Alabama to meet former marine ‘Brian Clark’.

Brian and Jesse on Catfish

Jesse and Brian clearly had a connection as, after meeting on Facebook, the couple spoke for three years.

They made plans to meet on the show, with Jesse driving across the country to meet him, but Brian never showed up.

Three years later, Brian asked Jesse to move in with him but she was still having doubts given his behaviour before.

Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t work out as their connection was different in person than it was online. Starcasm reported in 2013 that the couple were no longer together.

What happened to Robert Brian Clark from Catfish?

Robert Brian Clark sadly passed away in December 2016 in a fatal motorcycle accident.

He was 33 years old when he died. Former marine Brian would’ve been 37 years old in 2021.

As per Republic World, local news outlets at the time of Brian’s death reported that he “became airborne while crossing the railroad tracks and was ejected from the vehicle before it landed on its side. After that, Brian was struck by a passing car on the highway”.

