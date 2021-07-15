My Unorthodox Life: Meet Robert Brotherton on Instagram - he's the man behind Julia Haart!











Netflix always comes through with fly-on-the-wall-style reality series. From Bling Empire to Married to Medicine, Selling Sunset to Yummy Mummies, there’s no shortage of entertainment on the streaming service.

My Unorthodox Life is a brand new miniseries to Netflix which dropped nine episodes on July 14th 2021. The series gets viewers acquainted with Julia Haart – a fashion designer and entrepreneur who lives in Tribeca, New York.

Who is Robert Brotherton?

My Unorthodox Life series 1 introduces viewers to Robert Brotherton, Julia’s right-hand man.

He helps Julia run her fashion brand E1972 as well as her company Elite World.

Robert said of his boss: “If you f*** with Julia she will bulldoze you and it’s the most powerful and incredible thing I’ve ever seen in my life.“

Robert’s Job

Julia Haart is “changing and modernising the whole modelling agency” and Robert is right by her side for the journey.

Robert is Chief Operating Officer of Elite World Group, he said: “I am the man behind Julia Hart.”

As per his LinkedIn page, Robert started out in public relations and corporate communications in 2008.

He later went on to work at ESCADA and La Perla before becoming COO of Elite World Group in 2018.

Although Roberts role at EWG is ‘COO’, some viewers of the show took to Twitter to question what his job actually involves.

It’s highly likely that he does more than input security codes for Julia, or carry her laptop, judging by the Netflix series, Robert has been working for Julia for a long time and the pair is more like friends than work colleagues.

Episode 2 sees Robert go along with Julia and Mariam to visit where she grew up in Monsey, New York.

Meet Robert on Instagram

Netflix star Robert can be found on Instagram @rpbii with over 2000 followers.

He first posted to IG in 2018 and regularly shares snaps of his life with the world.

Robert often posts work-related photos, selfies, snaps of his adorable dog and many #tbt pics!

Robert’s pooch, a Bernedoodle named Richard, also has its own Instagram page @richarddoodle. Richard’s journey, from being a fluffy little pup, to today is documented on his IG.

