Who is Robin Roberts from Street Outlaws No Prep Kings?

Street Outlaws first launched in 2013 and gives viewers and an inside look into the world of American street racing.

Big Chief, Daddy Dave, Ryan Martin, Jeff Lutz and many more racers appear on the Discovery show. Robin Roberts is also a cast member on Street Outlaws No Prep Kings in 2021, so let’s find out more about the reality TV star.

What is Street Outlaws No Prep Kings?

Street Outlaws has been airing on Discovery Channel since June 2013, now, in 2021, the show has a new series – No Prep Kings.

The show is all about having the fastest street racing car and teams on the show go head to head to be the best in street racing.

Viewers get a glimpse of what goes into creating the fastest street car possible and the lead up to the big races.

As per Discovery: “No Prep Kings season three is all about the team mentality“.

Who is Robin Roberts from Street Outlaws?

Robin Roberts is a Team Captain on Street Outlaws No Prep. He’s head of Team X on the show.

Justin Swanstrom is also a racer on Team X alongside Robin.

As per Dragzine, Robin hails from Kansas and started racing at a young age.

Robin Roberts’ car on Street Outlaws

Robin Roberts races a 1968 Firebird, Speaking to Discovery about his car, Robin said: “We just converted it from nitrous and put a 4 81 accented with twin turbos fair 98 millimetres“.

Speaking to Dragzine, Robin has clearly been passionate about cars right from an early age: “I always told my dad when I was a kid I would build the fastest street car in America and prove it. He would always get a laugh out of that, but I was very serious”.

Robin is on Instagram with almost 4k followers @robinrobertsracing.

