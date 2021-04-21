









Following the premiere of Storage Wars’ new season, many fans learned that Jarrod Schulz has moved onto a relationship with new girlfriend Rochel Beckman.

The reality show returned for a much-awaited new season on A&E after a two-year break.

Since the end of the last season, it has been confirmed that Jarrod and his long-term partner Brandi Passante are no longer together.

Many viewers are interested to learn more about Jarrod’s partner Rochel Beckman since some of them have only now caught up with the news about their relationship. Let’s meet Rochel on social media.

Jarod Schulz has split from Brandi Passante

Jarrod and Brandi used to have their ups and downs on the show but nobody expected the pair to split up. The Storage Wars stars are parents to two beautiful children, but they never got married.

Brandi confirmed their split in July 2020, when she appeared on The Dad Diary interview.

Speaking to the publication, she revealed that Jarrod and she broke up two years ago. Brandi further revealed that she had custody of the children and was now living as a single mother.

Who is Rochel Beckman?

After his split from Brandi, Jarrod has since moved on with his new partner, Rochel Beckman.

While it’s unclear when the two started dating, TV Shows Ace reports that Rochel gushed about her relationship with Jarrod back in December, 2019.

“It’s crazy how much happier life can be when you are appreciated and cared for the way a person should be,” she reportedly wrote in an Instagram post.

Jarrod has also shared loved-up selfies with Rochel on his social media profiles. In a Facebook post from January 2020, the Storage Wars star revealed that he and Rochel enjoyed a day out at Disneyland.

According to Rochel’s Facebook profile, she is from El Toro, California and studied at Concordia University Irvine.

Is Rochel on Instagram?

Yes, Rochel is on Instagram, however, her account remains private at the time of writing.

Jarrod enjoys a lot of media spotlight and with the recent premiere of Storage Wars, she might want to stay away from the limelight and comments from viewers at home.

You can follow Jarrod from his official Instagram profile under the handle @jarrodschulz for more news and updates.

