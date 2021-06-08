The Bachelorette: Who was Rolandas Juodvalkis? ABC show pays tribute during season 17











A tribute was paid to Rolandas Juodvalkis during The Bachelorette season 17 episode 1. The new series in 2021 started on Monday, June 7th on ABC.

The Bachelorette’s Rolandas Juodvalkis was clearly an important person on the show given the fact that the show has paid tribute to him. So, let’s take a look at who he was and was his role was within the ABC show…

Screenshot: The Bachelorette s17 – ABC

The Bachelorette pays tribute to Rolandas Juodvalkis

The Bachelorette season 17 premiered on June 7th 2021. Katie Thurston is the Bachelorette for 2021 and 30 single men were introduced during episode 1 of the show.

At the very end of The Bachelorette season 17 episode 1 a tribute was paid to someone named Rolandas.

By the looks of Twitter, viewers of the show were curious about who exactly Rolandas was, however, there seems to be little out there on him.

Latest Celebarticles wrote that he was “a rising talent” and that he “was also supposed to appear on season 17” of the show.

He was said to be 68 years old at the times of his death as per Gmspors.com. It was also said that he hadn’t been active on social media since 2013, therefore this may explain why there is very little information on the internet in relation to Rolandas.

The Bachelorette: 2021 location explored – Where was s17 filmed?

Rolandas Juodvalkis’s job

It’s unclear exactly what job role Rolandas Juodvalkis in relation to The Bachelorette.

However, he may have been a member of the crew or media team.

There is currently no information available on Rolandas’ career. He is listed as having a LinkedIn account however, the page doesn’t display any information on him.

Is Rolandas Juodvalkis on Instagram?

From the tribute paid to Rolandas Juodvalkis on The Bachelorette viewers are unable to find out who he was, his age, or anything else – apart from that he was something to do with the ABC show.

Rolandas did have an Instagram account @rolandasjuodvalkis however the account doesn’t have any posts.

He’s also listed as being in the 2021 episode of the show on IMDb, but there’s no further information on anything TV-related that he’s worked on.

It’s most likely that Rolandas was a key member of the behind-the-scenes crew on the Bachelorette series. He may have even been working for ABC for many years. If more details on Rolandas’ death are released, we will be sure to update you here.

