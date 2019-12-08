Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity 2019 has been one of the most entertaining to date. Rugby stars, actresses, singers and comedians all shacked up in the Australian jungle for three weeks of fun.

The nineteenth series of the ITV show kicked off from Sunday, November 17th with the grand finale taking place on December 8th.

Viewers caught a glimpse or ten of Roman’s tattoos while he was in the Jungle, so let’s take a look at Roman Kemp’s leg tattoos…

Roman Kemp: Tattoos

Radio DJ Roman Kemp has a lot of tattoos all over his body.

Roman showed off some on his chest and arms as well as a few more located on his legs.

He has a large eagle on his chest as well as a huge anchor on his side which can be seen in an Instagram post from August 2019.

Roman’s legs

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity spotted Roman’s leg tattoos during his time in the Jungle.

He has a tattoo on his shin that was done by Ed Sheeran in 2017 which reads: “Ed Woz Ere 2K7”. Roman’s other shin has also been inked, and this time by another male singer, Niall Horan. Roman’s tattoo reads: “Nice to meet you”.

Roman also has an Arsenal Football Club tattoo on his leg – that’s some serious team dedication!

