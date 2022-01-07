Does Ronnie Magro from Jersey Shore have a new girlfriend in 2022?











Most fans of Jersey Shore will remember Ronnie Magro’s relationship with Sammi Giancola. Throwing it back to 2009, Pauly D, Mike, Snooki, J-Woww, Vinny and Angelina were just eight housemates ready to live it up on the Jersey Shore.

Over 10 years on and Ronnie and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast are still reality TV stars and some of them are still on a hunt to find love. Pauly D and Vinny’s Double Shot At Love is an MTV show that’s been airing since 2019 which sees Vinny attempt to fine the love of his life. But, for other members of the group, settling down hasn’t been so hard. Here’s a look at who Ronnie Magro is dating in 2022 and whether he’s got a new girlfriend…

Does Ronnie from Jersey Shore have a new girlfriend?

As of January 2022, it doesn’t appear that Ronnie Magro has a new girlfriend, but he’s just gotten over a rocky patch with his current girlfriend, Saffire Matos, according to InTouch Weekly.

He and Saffire made their relationship public in 2020 but it doesn’t seem to have been plain sailing for the pair judging by their Instagram pages.

Saffier has sometimes taken to the ‘gram minus her engagement ring, but in many photos she is wearing it.

Who is Saffire Matos?

Saffire Matos is a lash and lip blush artist who is LA based as per her Instagram page.

Ronnie’s fiancé hails from Staten Island which isn’t far from his birth place of New York.

Saffire is an entrepreneur and she has her own clothing company called Frosty Bear. She has almost 250k followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @saffirematos.

Ronnie and Saffire in 2022

Judging by Instagram, it appears that things are back ‘on’ between Saffire and Ronnie in 2022.

In late November, early December the pair can be seen holidaying in Italy – Ronnie posted a slider of photos of the couple looking happy together on IG.

