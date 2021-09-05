No, Ronnie Magro was not shot as Jersey Shore star worries fans











Anyone who has seen MTV’s Jersey Shore will remember Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. From the days of Sammi Sweetheart and Ronnie being an item, to a fair number of fights breaking out involving Ronnie, he’s not a reality TV star to forget.

Nowadays, Jersey Shore fans can catch ronnie and the rest of the gang on spin off show Jersey Shore Family Vacation which launched in 2018. Things may have changed in Ronnie’s personal life, he became a dad in 2018 to daughter Ariana Sky Magro.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Ronnie Magro suggests a Jersey Shore star was shot

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has grabbed his followers’ attention in 2021 as he shared a post on his Instagram grid and his IG Stories suggesting that a Jersey Shore cast member had been “shot”.

Ronnie uploaded a greyscale photo of himself looking downward with the caption: “#BreakingNews #JerseyShore star SHOT 💔 #LinkInBio“.

The same post was repurposed as an IG story on September 5th 2021. Ronnie also posted the same to Twitter where he has 1.4m followers.

Ronnie’s Instagram post explained

Many of Ronnie’s Instagram followers were likely very confused and concerned at his post. However, it turns out that the link he shares in his bio reveals that a Jersey Shore star was shot with a confetti cannon.

The article from Celeb Buzz details that Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick accidently shot the contents of a confetti cannon at her husband, Chris Larangeira’s, face.

As per The Daily Mail, a medic was required for Chris who dropped to the ground after being hit. The purpose of the confetti cannon was intended for a joyous moment of a baby gender reveal, however, in true Jersey Shore style, things didn’t pan out so smoothly.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4) Supertease | MTV BridTV 3315 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4) Supertease | MTV 821461 821461 center 22403

Chris Larangeira responds to the cannon drama

In an Instagram post from September 4th, 2021, Chris Larangeira responded to the gender reveal cannon mishap.

He captioned a video of the moment he got blasted in the face with blue colour: “I never knew gender reveals were so dangerous. I like the old fashion way better where you just wait to see what you’re having when the baby is born.”

Angelina doesn’t appear to have posted anything in relation to the accident.

