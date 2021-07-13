Below Deck Med: Meet Roy Orbison Jr - charter guest is a musician like his father!











Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 is well underway in 2021. The series kicked off on June 28th and it’s safe to say things got off to a stressful start…

Cruising around some of the worlds most stunning locations on a yacht is some people’s idea of heaven, but being a cast member on Below Deck Med doesn’t come without its hiccups. Season 6 sees a crew of returning cast members and newcomers jump on board a 180-foot mega-yacht called the Lady Michelle!

Screenshot: Below Deck Med – Bravo

Meet Roy Orbison Jr

Roy Orbison Jr is one of Rock N Roll legend Roy Orbison’s five children.

Born on October 18th, 1970 in Nashville, Tennessee, Roy Jr is 50 years old.

His parents are Roy and Barbara Orbison and his godparents are Johnny and June Cash!

Photo by Simon James/GC Images

What is Roy’s job and net worth?

Roy Orbison Jr has been around music all of his life. He grew up in England until he was five years old and then went on the road with his dad touring the USA as per his website bio.

While his father was famous for hit songs such as ‘Only the Lonley‘ and ‘Oh, Pretty Woman‘, Roy Jr’s mother was also in the music business and worked as a producer.

Roy Jr is also a musician and record producer. He has a net worth estimated at $3.5m in 2020, while his dad’s was estimated at $20m as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Roy Orbison Jr on Instagram

Roy Orbison Jr is clearly a man with a lot of get-up-and-go! His Instagram page is filled with travelling snaps, from snowboarding to jumping aboard boats to exploring canyons in Utah – Roy’s doing it all.

Follow the musician on IG @royorbisonjr where he has over 75k followers. Roy’s wife and children also feature on his social media pages. He and his wife, Asa, got married in 2017. Together they have two sons, Roy Orbison III, 5, and Bo Orbison, 3.

Speaking to Bravo of his Below Deck: Med experience, Roy Jr said that he wsa a massive fan of the show before boarding the yacht: “My little son, Roy III, when he met her, he went, ‘there’s Captain Sandy!’“

Roy Jr is also on Twitter @Royorbisonjr where he’s clearly showing he’s a fan of sharks, cage diving and celebrating dhark week in 2021!

To kick off #SharkWeek2021 ,



Here’s a pic of me sharkdiving in Guadalupe, Mexico!



Was one of the most fun things ever.



My brother Alex and I have been twice.



Will probably go again soon.



2 year waitlist right now…



So 2024, Here we come!#Sharkweek #shark #RoyOrbison pic.twitter.com/G4cq8sAMpO — Roy Orbison Jr (@Royorbisonjr) July 11, 2021

