Royal Variety Performance: Frank Skinner horrifies viewers with scruffy appearance

The Royal Variety Performance is one of the big TV dates on the calendar that isn’t to be missed.

However, some viewers of the 2019 show suggested that twiddling their thumbs would have been more entertaining than this year’s show with one even taking to Twitter to point out that “the Queen didn’t even bother turning up.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety representing the Royal family. And there were some viewers of the ITV show that enjoyed it. However, one performance left most viewers very confused.

So, what was with Frank Skinner’s Royal Variety Performance in 2019?

Frank Skinner Royal Variety Performance

Frank Skinner was one of the acts ready to get the crowd going for the Royal Variety Performance in 2019. His comedy performance aside, viewers were horrified by Frank’s appearance.

One viewer of the show wrote: “Frank looks like he’s been on the sesh, tuck your shirt in you tramp.”

Another said: “They are scraping the bottom of the barrel with Skinner.”

A final Twitter user wrote: “Frank Skinner clearly went for a p*** and forgot to tuck his shirt back in.”

It’s unclear why Frank Skinner’s appearance wasn’t quite up to scratch – perhaps it was just a mistake on his part!

Frank Skinner!!! Disgraceful way to turn up on stage for Royal Variety. Shirt hanging out, tie not done up properly! #RoyalVarietyPerformance — Kathryn Tarr (@KathTarr) December 10, 2019

Robbie Williams: Royal Variety Performance

Frank Skinner wasn’t the only performer to get some negativity from Royal Variety viewers.

More Twitter comments came Robbie Williams’ way with one user writing: “Think Frank Skinner and Robbie Williams have both been on the lash together before performing in this?”

Another said: “Ladies and Gentlemen. Please welcome, a mid-life crisis.”

Robbie performed songs from his latest album, The Christmas Present.

What was Mabel’s performance like?

Another singer to grace the Royal Variety Performance was 23-year-old Mabel.

And viewers were having none of her either as more hatrid was posted online during the show.

Twitter users wrote: “How utterly s**t is Mabel live? This is the third time I’ve seen her perform live on TV and it’s cringe AF.”

Another said: “Watching the Royal Variety Performance and Mabel is absolutely shocking live.”

Looks like it was an all-round ‘thumbs down’ from everyone – oops!

