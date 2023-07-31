A recent viral picture of RuPaul and Ariana Grande has got a few fans joking about RuPaul’s ‘wife’ while others are confused about whether the drag queen has a wife or a husband.

RuPaul is one of the best-known celebrities in the world. The American drag queen has gained international fame and 12 Primetime Emmy Awards thanks to his show RuPaul’s Drag Race. However, a recent picture of the celebrity with singer Ariana Grande has caused quite a stir on Twitter. It has got many fans questioning whether or not RuPaul has a wife!

RuPaul’s picture with Ariana Grande

The picture of RuPaul and Ariana that many Twitter users are sharing isn’t a recent one. It originates from the Positions singer’s January 2023 appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The snap-in question sees the pop star in an elaborate outfit. Her wardrobe features a made-up wig head resembling the one legendary queen Vivacious wore on her debut in the show’s season 6. During the show, the Grammy winner surprised the queens by unzipping her ensemble and revealing herself. She then took her seat at the judge’s panel.

The viral picture on Twitter sees RuPaul dressed in a neon green and black suit as he poses next to an outfitted Ariana. The question about whether or not RuPaul has a wife originated from a Twitter post making a joke about the picture. One user named Mike T shared the snap writing, “Oh I just know RuPaul’s wife was scared.” The joke originates from rumors about Ariana dating Ethan Slater. It also stems from his estranged wife’s recent comments about Ariana amid Ethan’s divorce.

Does RuPaul have a wife?

Many fans took to Twitter to express their confusion and ask whether or not RuPaul has a wife in reality. The answer is no, RuPaul does not have a wife. He is married to Aussie rancher and artist Georges LeBar.

RuPaul and his husband tied the knot in 2017 and have been happily married for six years now. The Sun notes Georges runs a 60,000-acre ranch called LeBar Ranch in eastern Wyoming. He is also a professional artist who specializes in oil painting.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

RuPaul and husband have been together since 1994

RuPaul and husband Georges first met at a New York City nightclub in 1994. “I met him on the dancefloor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday,” the drag queen told Hollywood Today in 2017.

The couple have now been together for nearly 30 years. Despite RuPaul’s international fame, his husband stays away from the media spotlight for the most part.