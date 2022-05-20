All Stars 7 fans guess who the ninth queen is from Envy Peru to Jujubee













After fourteen seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the VH1 show is still slaying in 2022. RPDR fans can get excited for all their favourite queens to compete against one another in a brand new season of All Stars this year. Drag Race All Stars kicks off season 7 on May 20th.

Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, The Vivienne, Trinity The Tuck and many more previous winners of RPDR are set to go head to head in lip-syncs and other challenges all in a bid to be crowned an All Star and bag a cash prize of $200,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 announces a ninth queen

A juicy 15-minute preview of RPDR All Stars 7 dropped on the show’s YouTube channel on May 18th, 2022.

The preview gives viewers a glimpse into what’s to come this season and introduces the queens who are set to compete in season 7 including Yvie Oddly, Money Xchange and more.

At the end of the All Stars 7 preview, a ninth, surprise queen walks into the room and the rest of the queens are left guessing who she could be.

All Stars fans make their guesses on the ninth queen

Since the preview dropped, many RPDR All Stars fans have taken to Twitter to throw their guesses out there on who they think the ninth queen could be.

Some have suggested that the surprise competitor could be Sasha Velour. Sasha Velour won the ninth season of RPDR in 2017.

Lots have also tweeted that Jujubee from season 2 could be the ninth queen.

Other guesses have included that the surprise queen is Envy Peru, the winner of RPDR Holland season 1.

Many have come to the conclusion that the ninth queen could be Raven from season 2.

One Twitter user also said they think that the ninth queen could be a “gag” and that the queen is actually a judge.

Who do we think the 9th queen is? #AllStars7 #DragRace — stache daddy (@holyfieldcaleb) May 18, 2022

During the All Stars 7 preview, when the ninth queen is standing in front of the other contestants, Jinkx Monsoon says: “It’s Sia“.

Jinkx Monsoon is likely referring to Australian recording artist Sia as she often wears wigs and hats to cover her face.

There is also an Australian drag queen named Sia Tequila, but she hasn’t won RPDR before to be able to partake in All Stars.

Other queens: "Who is that?"

Jinkx: "It's Sia"

I crumbled 🤣#AllStars7 — tax (@ramyeon_ramen) May 19, 2022

