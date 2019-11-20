Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

Following the huge success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1, producers have decided a second season is in order – and we couldn’t agree more!

According to reports, casting for season 2 has already finished although the identities of the 2020 queens are yet to be revealed and the confirmed cast will remain under wraps for some time.

Yet as production in the series continues to get underway, here are seven queens we’d love to see on the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stage for season 2 – queue the British humour and rude jokes from Bagga!

Liquorice Black

You may have noticed Liquorice Black on Channel 4 programme Drag SOS over summer 2019.

Liquorice is known as a queen who only dresses in black and always has ghost-esq make up. We love Liquorice for her individuality and eye-popping costumes, most of which she makes herself.

Now here’s a queen you won’t forget in a hurry!

SECRET JOKE EXPLAINED: I’m A Celebrity – Ant and Dec’s rise and shine joke explained!

Luna Lestrange

In the US version of Drag Race, celebrity tributes either do really well or quickly tank, often thrown shade foring being ‘one-trick ponies’.

However, in the case of Luna, who offers a renown P!NK tribute act, great things are soon to come whether on Rupaul UK or not.

Herr The Queen

Herr is all about big lips, bold eye make-up and bright wigs.

Her Instagram is brimming with bold and stunning looks and this queen definitely isn’t afraid to step outside of the box when it comes to her looks.

Ophelia Love

Best friend of Cheryl Hole, Ophelia Love is on fire right now.

As a BFF of Cheryl, Ophelia’s appearance at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK helped put her on the map. With a flawless blonde bombshell Instagram page and some of the best cheekbones we’ve ever seen, watch this space!

SACKED: Why did Scarlett Moffatt leave Saturday Night Takeaway?

Cheddar Gorgeous

Another star from Drag SOS, Cheddar Gorgeous is a fun-loving queen who already has a big social following on the UK drag scene.

Of course, Cheddar also creates some seriously out of this world looks. A lot of the comments on Cheddar’s Instagram are asking if she’s heading on the next series, so fingers crossed.

Mahatma Khdani

Mahatma Khandi recently appeared on another reality TV show on MTV and could be about to land a role on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

With a signature green wig and not a care in the world, Mahatma beams with joy.

Tayce

Last but certainly not least is Tayce. A stunning queen with long flowing hair and flawless make-up, Tayce knows how to work it.

Although there isn’t a date set for the release of season 2, Reality Titbit believes that it will be air in early 2020 given the quick casting and initial success of season 1.