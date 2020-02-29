Meet Widow Von’Du on Instagram: RuPaul's Drag Race 2020 star

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ as well as a $100,000 prize is once again up for grabs as a brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race kicks off in 2020.

The show is back for its twelfth series which kicks off from Friday, February 28th at 8 pm on VH1 (USA).

Ready to take on challenges like never before are 13 new drag stars. They hail from all over but only one will be crowned ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’.

One queen who says she “pledges allegiance to the drag” is Widow Von’Du! So, let’s get to know her, Instagram and more.

Meet Widow!

Taking part in season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is 30-year-old Widow Von’Du.

She has 26 tattoos and wants to win the show for plus size drag queens.

Widow says she is “that girl”. In her introductory VT, Widow adds: “She is the reason for the season. She’s the reason why you come to Kansas City.”

My style, I like to call it a ‘ratchet a** queen with high-class fashion’. Basically, I’m that b**** that was raised up in the nice areas but likes to hang out with the h**s down the street.

If you’re wondering how Widow got her name, the story is pretty quirky. She said: “So, couldn’t find the remote to my TV and they were talking about black widow spiders and how they’re big, black and dangerous and I was like ‘oh, that’s me’. ”

The second part of her name comes from a combination of Kat Von D and Erykah Badu.

Widow Von’Du: Instagram

Yes! Follow Widow @thewidowvondu where she has 17, 500 followers.

The 30-year-old is also on Twitter. You can find her under the handle @WidowVonDu with around 2,000 followers.

Widow only has six posts on Insta which were posted from January 2020 so she may have kickstarted her Instagram this year ready for the Drag Race competition.

