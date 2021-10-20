What happened to Ryan Fox on Michelle Young's Bachelorette?











The Bachelorette is back in 2021 with a brand new series featuring Michelle Young. Season 18 kicked off on October 19th on ABC.

Following the usual Bachelorette format, Michelle has her pick of the bunch of 30 men vying after her heart. However, it appears that one of the 2021 Bachelorette contestants, Ryan, had Michelle less than impressed bachelorette Michelle during week 1.

Screenshot: Michelle Looks Through Ryan’s Dating Notes – The Bachelorette

Get to know Ryan

Ryan Fox was on of The Bachelorette season 18 contestants along with Alec Thompson, Brandon Jones, Daniel Tully and co.

The 30-year-old hails from Sanger, California and works as an Environmental Consultant. He’s currently based in Silicon Valley, California for work.

Ryan’s time on the ABC show was cut short, though, as Michelle had her reservations about him…

What happened to Ryan Fox on The Bachelorette?

Ryan Fox was booted off of The Bachelorette season 18 as Michelle decided that he wasn’t on the show for the right reasons and said that she didn’t want to start a relationship with red flags.

Showing Michelle his notes, Ryan said: “So, these are my notes, this is my dream girls and dating list. You can look through all you want. I’m telling you, the person you talked to out here is 100% genuine, I don’t know what they’re talking about.“

Speaking to the camera, Ryan said: “When I’m watching the episodes, I write things about Michelle. I’m like ‘oh, Michelle likes this’, ‘Michelle’s from Minnesota’. There’s nothing there to find, it’s just my notes.”

By the looks of Twitter, not all The Bachelorette viewers were convinced that Ryan was being honest.

Is Ryan on Instagram?

Yes, Ryan Fox is on Instagram @ryanmichaelfox with over 1.5k followers.

He’s clearly a go-getter as his IG shows off photos of Ryan all over the globe.

By the looks of his social media page, he’s a social butterfly and his two most recent posts are related to The Bachelorette, however, those memories could be bittersweet for Ryan.

