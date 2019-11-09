Ryan Paul Antony age: The Absolutely Ascot star celebrates his birthday on a yacht in episode 8!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If you thought that TOWIE was drama then think again. Because Absolutely Ascot whooshed onto our screens in 2018 and since then viewers have been hooked.

The second series of the show airs from September 22nd 2019 and each episode is on at 10 pm on ITV.

Leah Fletcher, Alfie Best, Claudia Smith and Ryan Paul Antony are just some of the cast members on the show.

And if another reality TV show which focuses in on the lavish lifestyles of twenty-somethings doesn’t draw you in, just give the first episode a watch and we’re sure you won’t be able to stop watching.

From the outfits to the tans and the arguments, Absolutely Ascot is absolutely intriguing.

Ryan’s birthday on Absolutely Ascot

Ryan Paul Antony celebrates his birthday during the grand finale of Absolutely Ascot series 2.

Episode 8 airs on November 10th 2019 at 10 pm on ITVBe and its set to be a fiery show.

In true glamorous Absolutely Ascot style, Ryan celebrates on a yacht. But it looks like there’s going to be tears, arguments, and maybe even a fight.

Ryan can be seen saying: “It’s my birthday, I’m f***ing fuming and if I’d have known, none of them would’ve been invited.”

Ryan Paul Antony – age

Ryan Sweales is 27 years old in 2019.

And although he’s celebrating his birthday on the show which airs in November, Ryan’s birthday was actually during filming all the way back in July.

The 27-year-old the owner of hair salon Ryan Antony and has been running the business since 2016.

Is Ryan on Instagram?

Of course, Ryan is on Instagram. He has around 40,000 followers and can be found under the handle @ryan_paulantony.

Ryan often posts to Instagram to share photos of his business promotions, friends and family including his baby niece, Vienna Blu.

Speaking of Ryan’s business ventures, he’s brought out his very own vegan tan line in 2019 – Laex Tan.

