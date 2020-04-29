Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas stars on ITV‘s docu-series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai.

In the series, Ryan sets out on an exciting journey with his brothers Adam and Scott Thomas and their father to trace their family heritage in India.

It’s the first time the three siblings visit the country as they explore the local culture, scene and cuisine.

So, what is Ryan Thomas’s ethnicity? Is he Indian?

Meet Ryan Thomas and his siblings

Ryan Thomas was born on 10th June 1984, in Manchester, England.

The 35-year-old has two younger brothers – Adam and Scott, who are both twins!

They were both born on August 11th, 1988, making them 31 years old.

Ryan Thomas’ father and ethnicity

Ryan’s father is a well-known music promoter in Manchester and a former soul/jazz singer.

He was well known in the ’60s and ’70s as the lead singer of Dougie James and the Soul Train, who briefly toured with The Jackson Five.

Ryan gets his Indian heritage from his grandfather (from his father’s side) who was born in Mumbai, India. His granddad moved from Mumbai to Manchester back in 1947.

Therefore, Ryan and his siblings are a quarter Indian.

Ryan Thomas’ mother

Ryan’s mum has completed plenty of interviews over the years – commenting on Ryan’s career from quitting Corrie in 2016 to later joining Aussie soap Neighbours.

Ryan’s mother is Gail Waring and the two are pictured down below, enjoying a night out together a few years ago.

Me and the mother out on the town 😁 pic.twitter.com/TqX1L9QwSm — Ryan Thomas (@ryanjamesthomas) October 11, 2014

