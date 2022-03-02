Sabrina Sabrok from Botched is still getting lip filler in 2022













Bigtime Botched fans may remember self-professed “sexy witch” Sabrina Sabrok from the show in 2020. She visited Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassiff’s office in season 6 in a bid to have surgery to have the shape of her eyes altered.

Many memorable clients have appeared on Botched over the years and the show’s been airing since 2014. Sabrina is one of the Botched cast members who has been advised not to get any more work done. In 2020, Dr Nassiff said: “No more plastic surgery of the eyes now.” But it seems that she’s still going for it in other areas of her body in 2022.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Act 3 Teaser | Netflix BridTV 8682 jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Act 3 Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eD4VU7JmnGo/hqdefault.jpg 963803 963803 center 22403

Meet Sabrina Sabrok

Sabrina Sabrok was born Lorena Fabiana Colotta in 1967 in Argentina. As per IMDb, she’s 55 years old despite looking much younger.

She’s a mother of two and as per The Sun, has undergone over 50 cosmetic surgeries in her life so far.

Sabrina is an adult actress and a member of her own band, Sabrina Sabrok Band. She appeared on the cover of Playboy five times and has experienced both the perks and downfalls of getting surgery. A 2016 report from The Daily Mail reveals that she had “decomposing implants” at one time.

OMG: The Amethyst cosplay artist from Botched is no longer a shade of violet

Sabrina’s Botched episode explored

Sabrina Sabrok entered Dr Nassif and Dr Durbow’s office wanting “cat eyes” in a 2020 episode of Botched – ‘Witchy Whips & Super High Nips’.

Dr Nassif asked: “You want your eyebrows and the corners of your eyes pulled like a cat?“

After doing a consultation, the Botched doctors concluded that if they went ahead with the procedure for Sabrina she wouldn’t have “normal, wet eyes” because it would mean that her eyes couldn’t close all the way. Dr Nassif said: “If they’re dry, that can cause a big problem with your vision“.

The conclusion of the episode was that the doctors weren’t going to carry out the surgery on Sabrina.

Botched: See Sabrina in 2022

With 1M followers on Instagram, Sabrina Sabrok can be found on the social media site @sabrinasabrokreal.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s a singer, TV star and Latina star and also provides her fans with a link directly to her music on Spotify.

Judging by Sabrina’s recent Instagram posts in 2022, she’s continued to get cosmetic surgery.

She wrote in a post on February 12th that she’d had lip filler “with the best plastic surgeon“, so it doesn’t look like she’ll be slowing down on the procedures any time soon.

NO WAY: Get to know Danii Banks AKA Snow Bunny from Botched

WATCH BOTCHED ON E! EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK