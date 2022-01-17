We found Sacha Fierce from Celebs Go Dating on Instagram











Get ready to see a new bunch of celebrities attempt to find love as Celebs Go Dating series 10 is officially here! Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson and Tom Read Wilson are back to coach and guide the famous faces through their Celebs Go Dating experience.

Anna warns that the 2022 series is set to be “explosive” in a preview. January 17th will see the new series begin and judging by snippets posted to Twitter, Abz is getting stuck into speed dating during the show and gets to know his date, Sacha Fierce. So, let’s find out more about Sacha.

Sacha Fierce appears on Celebs Go Dating

In a Celebs Go Dating preview, posted to Twitter, Abz Love can be seen on a date with Sacha Fierce.

During their date, Abz reveals that his spirit animal is an octopus because of its ability to heal itself and the ink that an octopus releases, according to Abz, is a reminder that “everything is just an illusion“.

Replying to comments on her IG post of the clip, Sacha said that she and Abz “had a laugh“.

Read More: 90 Day Fiancé Gino’s net worth explored as he forks out for Panama trip

Ink-redble first date chat from Abz if you ask me… 😅🐙 #CelebsGoDating starts TONIGHT! 9pm on @E4 🔥 @abzlove pic.twitter.com/PkaUp0mWCc — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) January 17, 2022

Meet Sacha Fierce on Instagram

Celebs Go Dating star Sacha Fierce can be found on Instagram with over 37k followers @sachasfierce.

Judging by her IG page, she‘s clearly a huge fan of the gym. She writes in her bio: “chunky but funky” and “always aching” next to weight lifting emojis.

From Sacha’s Instagram posts, it appears that she’s living her best life as she poses in Ibiza and get behind the DJ decks.

What is Sacha’s job?

As per Sacha’s Instagram bio, she’s a graphic designer who is based in Bedfordshire.

She has a dedicated graphic design IG page (@creativebysacha) which she says is a “brain dump of her portfolio“.

Sacha also appears to have a talent when it comes to music, as well as graphic design, as she DJ’s weekly at Irmak Lounge, a snazzy-looking Turkish restaurant in Dunstable.

See Also: Meet George Brum and Nicole Ostis, Cheer season 2 star Maddy’s parents

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK